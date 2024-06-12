Inside The Mets

Mets' Carlos Mendoza Reveals Edwin Diaz's Expected Role Upon Return From IL

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has revealed what Edwin Diaz's role will be once he returns from the IL on Thursday.

Pat Ragazzo

May 24, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) follows through on a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The skipper has spoken in regards to how the New York Mets intend on using hard throwing reliever Edwin Diaz when he returns from the 15-day injured list.

Diaz is set to be activated from the IL on Thursday, and as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters before the Mets' matchup with the Miami Marlins, the flamethrower will once again be the team's closer.

Diaz, who missed all of the 2023 season due to major knee surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon, has struggled immensely in his first year back, which lost him his job as the Mets' closer back in May.

The 30-year-old is 4-for-9 in save chances this season with a 5.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20 innings. Diaz has yet to look like himself since coming off a brutal knee injury, which has raised concerns over his long-term outlook.

Diaz landed on the IL on May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement, but looked sharp on his recent rehab assignment. In two minor league appearances with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, Diaz threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and a walk. He only allowed one hit in this brief stint as well.

With the exception of 2019, Diaz has been mostly lights out for the Mets as their closer from 2020-2022. Two seasons ago, in 2022, the righty was arguably the best closer in the game when he posted a 1.31 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and an astounding 118 strikeouts in just 62 innings pitched. He also made the NL All-Star team and notched 32 saves in 35 opportunities in that season.

The Mets are hoping that they will get the Diaz of old upon his return from the shelf. Time will tell as they ease him back into action on Thursday and beyond.

Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

