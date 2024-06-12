Mets' Carlos Mendoza Reveals Edwin Diaz's Expected Role Upon Return From IL
The skipper has spoken in regards to how the New York Mets intend on using hard throwing reliever Edwin Diaz when he returns from the 15-day injured list.
Diaz is set to be activated from the IL on Thursday, and as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters before the Mets' matchup with the Miami Marlins, the flamethrower will once again be the team's closer.
Diaz, who missed all of the 2023 season due to major knee surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon, has struggled immensely in his first year back, which lost him his job as the Mets' closer back in May.
The 30-year-old is 4-for-9 in save chances this season with a 5.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 20 innings. Diaz has yet to look like himself since coming off a brutal knee injury, which has raised concerns over his long-term outlook.
Diaz landed on the IL on May 29 due to a right shoulder impingement, but looked sharp on his recent rehab assignment. In two minor league appearances with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, Diaz threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and a walk. He only allowed one hit in this brief stint as well.
With the exception of 2019, Diaz has been mostly lights out for the Mets as their closer from 2020-2022. Two seasons ago, in 2022, the righty was arguably the best closer in the game when he posted a 1.31 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and an astounding 118 strikeouts in just 62 innings pitched. He also made the NL All-Star team and notched 32 saves in 35 opportunities in that season.
The Mets are hoping that they will get the Diaz of old upon his return from the shelf. Time will tell as they ease him back into action on Thursday and beyond.