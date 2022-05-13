Skip to main content

Mets Catcher James McCann to Undergo Surgery for Fractured Bone in Wrist

Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.

James McCann's wrist soreness turned out to be worse than initially anticipated. 

The Mets' catcher underwent an X-Ray on Friday morning, which revealed a fractured hamate bone that will require surgery, per team announcement. According to the Mets, the typical timeline for recovery is approximately six weeks.

In the meantime, Tomas Nido is starting behind the dish for the third straight game on Friday, and will likely be the Mets' primary catcher moving forward. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take McCann's spot.

Prior to landing on the 10-day I.L., McCann had been batting just .196 with a .551 OPS. McCann was held out of the lineup for the Mets' final two games against the Nationals in D.C., which he first described as a precautionary measure. 

Although the 31-year-old initially believed his wrist ailment was normal wear-and-tear, expressing optimism that he'd be able to re-enter the lineup on Friday, his X-Ray said otherwise. 

The Mets will now turn to Nido to be their starting catcher, who like McCann, is also known for his defense as opposed to his bat. Nido entered Friday's contest with a .204 batting average and .445 OPS. 

