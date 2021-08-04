Sports Illustrated home
Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Placed On Paternity Leave; What This Means

Mets closer Edwin Diaz has been placed on paternity leave and the team called up right-handed pitcher Jake Reed to take his spot. Find out who will fill Diaz's role while he is out.
With the Mets currently on a three-game skid and in desperate need of a win, they will be without their closer for at least the final two games of their series with the Marlins.

Edwin Diaz was placed on the paternity list on Wednesday afternoon to be with his family as his wife gives berth to their child.

Typically, when players are placed on paternity leave, they usually miss around three games. But Mets manager Luis Rojas says they are hoping to have Diaz back by Friday when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies for a three game set.

In Diaz's absence, Rojas says there is no set closer to replace him, but mentioned Trevor May, Aaron Loup, Jeurys Familia and Seth Lugo, as options with closing experience who could potentially fill in. 

Between the four of them, this group has saved a total of 144 games in their big-league careers. Familia of course, spent 3.5 years, as the Mets' primary closer from 2015-18, where he recorded 117 saves during this span. He also set a franchise record with 51 saves back in 2016, which led the league. 

May has three saves for the Mets already this season, and 10 for his career, while Lugo has one save this year and 13 across six seasons. As for Loup, he hasn't picked up a save since 2014 when he was with the Blue Jays, however, he has been dominant out of the Mets' bullpen with a 1.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. 

Right-handed pitcher Jake Reed, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Rays on Monday, has been called up to take Diaz's spot on the roster.

