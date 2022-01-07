Mets' Coaching Staff Update: Curtis Granderson Declined, Jeff Pickler In Mix For Bench Coach

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler have had a busy week adding to the Mets' coaching staff, hiring Eric Chavez (hitting coach), Joey Cora (third base coach) and Wayne Kirby (first base coach) in the process.

But, they are still in need of a bench coach, bullpen and assistant pitching and hitting coaches.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets reached out to former outfielder Curtis Granderson, who politely declined an opportunity to join Showalter's staff. Granderson's name had initially been brought up when the Mets' front office was putting together a preliminary list of managerial candidates, but he never received an interview.

Martino also reported that Granderson's former manager with the Mets, Terry Collins, recommended Cora to Showalter. And he went onto add that Carlos Beltran and Brian Butterfield are not under consideration to join Showalter's staff.

As for the Mets' bench coach vacancy, Reds game planning/outfield coach Jeff Pickler is in the mix for the role, among others, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Pickler, 46, has been with the Reds since 2019. Prior to landing in Cincinnati, Pickler was on the Twins' coaching staff, was a special assistant to the Dodgers' front office and spent seven years as a scout with the Diamondbacks and Padres.

Pickler was an 11th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1998 MLB Draft. He proceeded to play eight years in the minors with the Brewers, Rangers and Rockies before retiring.

The Mets are currently targeting a younger, more analytically driven bench coach. Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, who interviewed for the Mets' managerial vacancy last month, has been considered by the organization, but he is not expected to leave his position with Los Angeles.

Zack Scott Found Not Guilty

On Jan. 6, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of drunk driving. Scott was arrested on Aug. 31 on suspicion of DWI, which led to him being placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the season before the Mets ultimately parted ways with him in November.

Judge Eric Press made the decision to rule Scott as not guilty for DWI yesterday in White Plains City court, as well as driving while ability impaired, which would have been a lesser violation as opposed to a crime.

“I am thankful for today’s verdict,” said Scott via statement issued with his attorney, Bruce Bendish. “Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on August 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest.”

“We’re very relieved and gratified of this decision,” Bendish said. “We were very confident the ultimate facts would show he was not intoxicated and not impaired.”

Scott received two $100 charges for traffic violations as a result of stopping on a highway and disobeying a traffic control device.

Scott's trial began with witness testimony on Dec. 8 and closing summations on Dec. 13. The initial verdict was scheduled to be reached on Dec. 16, but Scott tested positive for Covid-19, which pushed the date back to Jan. 6.

After getting stopped by White Plains City police at 4:17 a.m. on Aug. 31, Scott failed all three field sobriety tests and declined a breathalyzer test at the station later on. The case against Scott was built off potentially being asleep at the wheel, the smell of alcohol at the scene detected by the officers, plus the failed sobriety tests and refusal of a breathalyzer. Scott also acknowledged to the officers that he had been drinking a few hours earlier. Scott attended an event at Mets owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut in the evening prior, but was said to have departed by 9 p.m.

Based on the body-cam footage, Bendish argued that Scott did not definitively fail his sobriety tests which Judge Press agreed on.

"Mr. Scott performed the tests in a manner in which no neutral observer would conclude he was drunk, especially to the point of intoxication," said Press.

The Judge stated that no other neutral observer could perform the tests better than Scott did at 4:30 a.m., citing fatigue as a possible factor as opposed to alcohol impairment.

Press was also unable to conclude whether Scott was asleep or not upon the cops' arrival on the body-cam footage. According to Bendish, Scott's head was down because he was looking at a cell phone in his lap.

“(The body-cam footage) was very important,” Bendish said. “The evidence showed he fulfilled all the directions he was given and did everything in the proper manner.”

“I think most of the people in baseball will see what the result is and he’ll be able to renew his career,” Bendish added. “I’m very confident after hearing this verdict he’ll be able to start his career again.”

The Mets hired Scott to be their assistant GM in December of 2020, but he took over as acting GM after Jared Porter was fired for sending inappropriate texts to a female reporter during his time with the Cubs. Scott served in this role until Sept. 2 when the Mets placed him on administrative leave for his arrest two days prior.



Minor League Coaching Staff News

The Mets finalized the coaching staffs for their minor league affiliates this week. They also named a manager at each level in their system.

AAA Syracuse: Kevin Boles

AA Binghamton: Reid Brignac

High A Brooklyn: Luis Rivera

Class A St. Lucie: Robbie Robinson