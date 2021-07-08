Mets Come Up Short In Nightcap of Doubleheader; Fail To Complete Sweep Of Brewers

The Mets had their chances in the nightcap of their doubleheader, but failed to complete a three-game sweep of the Brewers.

The Mets had their chances in Wednesday's nightcap of the doubleheader with the Brewers, but failed to capitalize, as they dropped Game 2 by a score of 5-0.

While trailing 3-0, the offense was presented with a prime scoring opportunity against Brad Boxberger, who walked three-straight batters to start the bottom of the sixth. But after loading the bases, Francisco Lindor, Dom Smith and Pete Alonso all struck out, as the Mets came away without a run.

The struggling Miguel Castro entered in the top of the seventh, but was only able to record one out, after surrendering a two-run homer to Luis Urias (second of the day).

This ultimately doomed the Amazins', as former Met Hunter Strickland closed things out with a 5-0 lead to secure the win, as the Brewers were able to avoid the three-game sweep.

Making his first start as a Met, and his second-career start in the big-leagues, Robert Stock was solid across four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking two.

Following a leadoff walk in the top of the second, the Brewers got on the board first when Manny Pina took Stock deep for a two-run shot.

After allowing the two-run long ball, Stock settled in to retire eight of the next 10 Brewers' hitters he faced to end his night.

Smith, who has made tremendous strides as an outfielder this year, made one of the best defensive plays of his career with a leaping grab in foul territory when he reached into the stands to make an impressive catch.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith threw two innings in relief, allowing a solo home run in the sixth, which saw the Brewers extend their lead to 3-0.

Brett Anderson started for the Brewers tonight and tossed four scoreless innings on three hits.

And the Brewers' bullpen backed up Anderson with three shutout innings to secure the victory.

New York's offense was never able to get anything going, as they scratched out a mere three hits, and were shutout in this matchup.

On a positive note, they still took two out of three from a first-place Brewers club that came into town having won 11-of-12.

The Mets are now 45-38 on the year, and will wrap up the first half of the season with a four-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.