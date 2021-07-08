Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets Come Up Short In Nightcap of Doubleheader; Fail To Complete Sweep Of Brewers

The Mets had their chances in the nightcap of their doubleheader, but failed to complete a three-game sweep of the Brewers.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Mets had their chances in Wednesday's nightcap of the doubleheader with the Brewers, but failed to capitalize, as they dropped Game 2 by a score of 5-0.

While trailing 3-0, the offense was presented with a prime scoring opportunity against Brad Boxberger, who walked three-straight batters to start the bottom of the sixth. But after loading the bases, Francisco Lindor, Dom Smith and Pete Alonso all struck out, as the Mets came away without a run.

The struggling Miguel Castro entered in the top of the seventh, but was only able to record one out, after surrendering a two-run homer to Luis Urias (second of the day).

This ultimately doomed the Amazins', as former Met Hunter Strickland closed things out with a 5-0 lead to secure the win, as the Brewers were able to avoid the three-game sweep.

Making his first start as a Met, and his second-career start in the big-leagues, Robert Stock was solid across four innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking two.

Following a leadoff walk in the top of the second, the Brewers got on the board first when Manny Pina took Stock deep for a two-run shot.

After allowing the two-run long ball, Stock settled in to retire eight of the next 10 Brewers' hitters he faced to end his night.

Smith, who has made tremendous strides as an outfielder this year, made one of the best defensive plays of his career with a leaping grab in foul territory when he reached into the stands to make an impressive catch.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith threw two innings in relief, allowing a solo home run in the sixth, which saw the Brewers extend their lead to 3-0.

Brett Anderson started for the Brewers tonight and tossed four scoreless innings on three hits. 

And the Brewers' bullpen backed up Anderson with three shutout innings to secure the victory.

New York's offense was never able to get anything going, as they scratched out a mere three hits, and were shutout in this matchup.

On a positive note, they still took two out of three from a first-place Brewers club that came into town having won 11-of-12.

The Mets are now 45-38 on the year, and will wrap up the first half of the season with a four-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.

Mets pitcher Robert Stock is expected to make his first start with the team on Wednesday July 7, 2021.
News

Mets Come Up Short In Nightcap of Doubleheader; Fail To Complete Sweep Of Brewers

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Officially Bows Out Of All-Star Game

Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

Jeff McNeil's First-Career Walk-Off Lifts Mets Over Brewers In Extra Innings

New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis
News

Mets Notebook: Jacob deGrom's Pre All-Star Break Schedule; J.D. Davis Expected Back After Midsummer Classic

Mets relief pitcher Trevor May
News

How Mets' Trevor May Bounced Back From A Tough Stretch

Mets' Jacob deGrom's start against the Brewers was postponed on Tuesday. The team's will play a split doubleheader tomorrow.
News

DeGrom Day Postponed; Mets-Brewers To Play Split Doubleheader On Wednesday

Mets pitcher Robert Stock is expected to make his first start with the team on Wednesday July 7, 2021.
News

Mets' Corey Oswalt Placed On IL; Robert Stock Recalled

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco
News

Mets' Carlos Carrasco Could Return By 'Late-July'