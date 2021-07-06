Sports Illustrated home
Mets' Corey Oswalt Placed On IL; Robert Stock Recalled

Corey Oswalt landed on the IL with right knee inflammation on Tuesday. The Mets called up pitcher Robert Stock, who is likely to make his first start with the team on Wednesday.
NEW YORK -- The Mets' pitching staff took another blow on Tuesday.

Right-hander Corey Oswalt was placed on the Injured List with right knee inflammation, and as a result, the team promoted pitcher Robert Stock to the active roster to take his place.

With the Mets in need of a starter tomorrow, Stock is expected to make his first start with his new club.

The righty will become the first player in Mets' history to wear the No. 89.

Stock made only one start with the Chicago Cubs this season, before getting designated for assignment on June 17, after his outing against the Mets, where he surrendered five-runs in four innings.

The Mets scooped him up off waivers five days later, and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Stock has made two starts for Syracuse, posting a 4.15 ERA, while allowing six runs (four-earned) in 8.2 innings.

As for Oswalt, he tossed a solid start against the Yankees in Game 2 of the Mets' Fourth of July doubleheader on Sunday. Oswalt allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out four in the loss.

Overall, he has produced a 3.48 ERA with the big-league club this season in 10.1 innings.

Despite landing on the IL, the Mets weren't expecting to need Oswalt to pitch again prior to the All-Star break next week. However, tonight's game is in jeopardy due to severe weather warnings, which could mean the Mets will require an additional starter this week if Tuesday's contest gets postponed.

Mets pitcher Robert Stock is expected to make his first start with the team on Wednesday July 7, 2021.
