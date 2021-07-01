Mets' David Peterson Exits Wednesday's Start With Right Side Soreness

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson was roughed up by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, before exiting with right side soreness in the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, he was knocked out of the game before recording an out.

Peterson allowed an RBI single to Kevan Smith, which put the Braves up 5-2. This was the final batter he faced, after being seen grabbing his side, which caused Luis Rojas, Jeremy Hefner and head trainer Brian Chicklo to come out to the mound.

However, it is possible that Peterson's night would have been over regardless due to his struggles.

As a result, Peterson was pulled for Sean Reid-Foley, who surrendered five more runs in the inning.

Despite posting a 1.08 ERA across his last three starts, Peterson had a night to forget in Atlanta, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in three innings.

After the Mets gave Peterson a 2-0 lead before he threw his first pitch, he gave it back immediately, surrendering two runs in the bottom of the first.

And besides an eight-pitch scoreless inning in the second, the lefty allowed three more runs in this outing.

This ultimately set the tone for Peterson's rough performance against an ice cold Braves offense that finally broke out with 13 runs on 15 hits through the first five innings tonight.

The Mets have already lost starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi for the season to Tommy John surgery, and the hope is, that Peterson's injury is not serious.