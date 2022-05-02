Mets Designate Robinson Cano For Assignment

The Mets didn't make the easy decision on Monday when they were forced to cut their roster down from 28 to 26 players ahead of MLB's noon deadline - but they certainly made the right move.

The Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment, as the club announced on May 2.

Cano, 39, is still owed around $37.6 million between the remainder of this season and 2023. But team owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler were not swayed by Cano's price tag, as the Mets decided to go the route of maintaining the best 26 players that will give the club the best chance to win each day.

After serving a full-season suspension in 2021 for performance-enhancing drugs, Cano returned to the Mets and looked like a shell of his former self, slashing just .195/.233/.268 with a .501 OPS across 12 games. Cano had become a part-time player for the Mets as a designated hitter and second baseman, where his bat speed at the plate and range in the field looked greatly diminished.

Cano has been lauded by manager Buck Showalter for his clubhouse presence, veteran leadership and knowledge of the game. However, these qualities did not outweigh his performance or declining skills. Nor were they enough to save his roster spot. And the writing may have been on the wall as he had started just twice in the Mets' past six games.

The Mets could've optioned Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis or Luis Guillorme to the minor leagues, or designated backup outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment. But these bench players have proven to be valuable assets to the team through the first 23 games of the season.

With Cano on the way out, Smith and Davis could regularly platoon at DH in the Mets' lineup. While Smith's roster spot was initially in question due to his remaining minor league options, the slugger made a statement with four hits and three RBIs in the Mets' latest 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday night. Smith's role is destined to increase moving forward.

As for Cano, his Mets career was a disaster for the most part after ex-general manager Brodie Van Wagenen acquired his bloated contract from the Mariners as part of the infamous trade package that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle in a deal centered around closer Edwin Diaz.

In addition to Cano, the Mets optioned pitcher Yoan Lopez to Triple-A in order to cut their roster down to 26 players.

