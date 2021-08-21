Mets' Dom Smith Dealing With 'Nagging' Wrist Issue

Mets' Dom Smith is dealing with a 'nagging' right wrist issue. Find out how it's affecting him and what it means.

Mets left fielder Dom Smith is in the midst of a 3-for-28 slump at the plate. In fact, this rut has expanded over the course of his past 30 games, going just 23 for his last 102 (.225/.268/.304).

However, as it was discovered on Friday afternoon, Smith has been dealing with a nagging right wrist issue, according to manager Luis Rojas.

Mike Puma of The New York Post initially reported that hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum told him Smith has been playing through both wrist and groin ailments. But Rojas says the groin was an issue earlier in the season, and he is "unaware" of it still bothering Smith.

Rojas went onto downplay Smith's wrist injury, citing the typical nicks-and-bruises/wear-and-tear that occurs throughout the long course of an MLB season.

"The wrist is nothing more than what some of the guys go through in August," said Rojas.

But Quattlebaum had a different take, as the wrist apparently flared up on Smith enough recently that he couldn't swing in the batting cage. And Smith was also on the bench on Tuesday in San Francisco, despite his team facing a right-handed pitcher. Luckily, Smith was able to deliver a pinch-hit single later in that game.

“Some of them have added up and some of them are in key areas for a hitter, whether it’s the wrist or a groin, but he’s never asked out,” Quattlebaum told Mike Puma of The New York Post. “He’s posting up every day, he is grinding through it. He still gives us a better chance than a lot of people in the lineup, so he is grinding it out.”

Even if Smith's injury is nothing more than nagging pain, Francisco Lindor (oblique) and Javier Báez (back spasms) are getting close to returning to the Mets. This will ultimately take playing time away from one of: Smith, Jeff McNeil and/or J.D. Davis, as Báez is expected to play second base, meaning McNeil will be relegated to third base and left field.

One aspect that leans in favor of Smith and Davis right now, is that McNeil is in a horrid slump of his own going 3 for his last 29. But Smith hasn't fared much better, and when McNeil is right offensively, he is one of the Mets' best hitters.

But in all likelihood, the Mets will be forced to ride the hot hand once Lindor and Báez are healthy due to the offense's struggles as a unit.

Whoever is the coldest of the latter trio will likely lose playing time upon Lindor and Báez's activation, which could come as early as this weekend.

And although Rojas wouldn't "cement it in stone," he said "it is looking really good" of this duo being able to skip a rehab assignment, before rejoining the team.

McCann Update

Mets catcher James McCann (back spasms) is out of the Mets' lineup on Friday night for the fourth straight game. McCann was unavailable off the bench again last night, and Rojas said they planned to test his range of motion to see if he could swing a bat to potentially pinch-hit in tonight's matchup with the Dodgers.

Regardless, the Mets still firmly believe that McCann can avoid an IL trip, and are optimistic with his progress, as he is "getting better and better" each day, per Rojas.

Roster Move

The Mets almost went one day without a roster move, but less than an hour before first pitch of tonight's game, right-handed pitcher Jake Reed landed on the IL with right forearm inflammation.

The team initially claimed Reed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays back on August 2. And the righty had been impressive, pitching four shutout innings with five strikeouts across two relief appearances since getting called up.

With Reed now on the shelf, right-hander Yennsy Diaz has been recalled from Triple-A to take his place.