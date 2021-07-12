Mets Draft Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker No. 10 Overall

Vanderbilt's right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker surprisingly fell in the MLB draft, but not for long. The Mets scooped him up at No. 10 overall on Sunday night.

With the majority of the spotlight on superstar pitcher Jack Leiter ahead of the 2021 MLB draft, the Mets scooped up his co-ace in Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker at No. 10 overall.

Rocker, who ranked No. 6 overall on MLB.com's top 250 prospects list, was projected to be off the board prior to the Mets' pick at ten in several mock drafts.

However, as Zach Braziller of The New York Post reported, Kumar had high money demands and there was some concern regarding his slight dip in velocity.

Regardless, Rocker was one of the biggest names in college baseball, and has an impressive resume.

“The Mets are getting a player with the track record of winning," said Rocker after the Mets took him 10th overall on Sunday night.

Back in 2019, the 21-year-old threw a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts against Duke, becoming the first pitcher to ever throw a no-no in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. He also helped his team win the College World Series, where he earned the honor of CWS' Most Outstanding Player.

Although Vanderbilt lost the College World Series this year, Rocker had a stellar campaign with 179 strikeouts, a 2.73 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP in 122 innings.

Rocker finished his career at Vandy' with a 2.89 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 236.2 innings. And he is expected to get paid like a top five pick.

His father is Tracy Rocker, who is in the College Football Hall Of Fame, played three seasons in the NFL and is the current defensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, as well.

Scouts anticipate that Rocker will rise through the minor leagues quickly, which means he could find himself pitching in Queens sooner rather than later. When asked about eventually playing in a tough New York market, the right-hander sounded ready to embrace the challenge.

“That’s another animal, but that’s what I think I was made for," said Rocker.

Mets vice president of scouting Tommy Tanous and director of amateur scouting Marc Tramuta were not only ecstatic to get Rocker, but were shocked that he was still available when it was their time to pick given his "elite makeup."

“We’re elated that Kumar got to us," said Tanous. "We thought there was very little chance.”

"The Mets do not go into any draft focusing on a pitcher or a hitter..We don’t look to draft a certain position," said Tanous.

From the sound of things, the Mets are over-the-moon about landing Rocker, who could become a legitimate factor in the Amazins' rotation within the next few years if he can fulfill the hype.