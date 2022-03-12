Mets Eyeing Pitching Help In Early Stages Of Post-Lockout Hot Stove

Although the Mets have yet to make a move since the lockout officially ended on Thursday evening, that could soon change.

The Mets are currently focused on adding pitching help in the early stages of the post-work stoppage hot stove, both starting and relief, sources tell Inside the Mets.

Among the free agent arms that the Mets are showing interest in include relievers Andrew Chafin and Collin McCugh. McCugh began his big-league career in Queens a decade ago, spending two seasons with the Mets from 2012 to 2013. The Mets have also shown interest in Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader.

ESPN's Buster Olney first mentioned Chafin and Hader, while Mike Mayer of Metsmerized pegged McCugh as on the Mets' radar.

With left-handed starter Carlos Rodón signing a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Yusei Kikuchi could be the next best remaining free agent option on the starting pitching market. However, while the Mets like Kikuchi and have shown interest in the southpaw, other teams have been more aggressive, per Andy Martino of SNY.

As a result, general manager Billy Eppler may have to turn to the trade market in order to upgrade the big-league rotation. According to Mayer, the Mets have had trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds about right-hander Tyler Mahle. Mahle, 27, is under cheap control for the next two seasons (projected to earn $5.5 million in arbitration in 2022), and is coming off a breakout season, where he posted a 3.75 ERA and struck out 210 batters across 180 innings (33 starts).

In addition to Mahle, Martino reported that the Mets have done work on Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver as well. Martino also revealed that the Mets have been receiving calls about position players Jeff McNeil, Dom Smith and J.D. Davis, but there hasn't been any traction in this area as of yet. The Mets will only trade these players if the price is right, and are not actively shopping them.