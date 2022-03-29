Mets’ Final Opening Day Roster Prediction

PORT ST. LUCIE-- In what has been an eventful offseason centered around bringing future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer to Queens, the Mets appear to be finished adding significant pieces ahead of the 2022 regular season.

They now must focus on cutting down their roster from 40 players to 28 by Opening Day. And with MLB expected to grant each team with an additional two roster spots in the first month of action, this will likely help the Mets avoid making some tough decisions early-on.

The Mets' roster has started to take shape over the past few weeks, and here's a prediction of what their final 28-man squad might look like on April 7 in D.C.

Catcher: 2

-James McCann

-Tomas Nido

The Mets' catching hierarchy is expected to remain the same this season: James McCann will be the starter and Tomas Nido will back him up. But if McCann struggles again offensively, Nido could push for more playing time behind the plate. Top prospect catcher Francisco Álvarez has been turning heads in his first big-league camp, but he will likely begin the year in Double A Binghamton and is on track to be ready for the major leagues by 2023.

First Base: 2

-Pete Alonso

-Dom Smith

With the addition of the universal designated hitter, Pete Alonso and Dom Smith could split time between first base and DH. Smith has the stronger glove, but Alonso has worked hard to improve his defensive skills and proved to be no slouch in the field last season. If Smith bounces back at the plate, following an injury riddled 2021 campaign, the Mets will be looking to get his bat in the lineup as often as possible. This could come at first base or DH, with some outfield sprinkled in as well. Alonso will be the Mets' primary first baseman, but it might be hard to justify wasting Smith's glove by mainly using him as a DH.

Second Base: 2

-Jeff McNeil

-Robinson Cano

Despite the rat-raccoon drama from last season, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor have settled their differences. McNeil will be Lindor's double-play partner again this season after manager Buck Showalter named him as the Mets' primary second baseman earlier in camp. Robinson Cano will receive some time there as well, though, the 39-year-old is coming off a year-long suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, and it remains to be seen regarding how much of a defensive workload he can handle this season. Cano is expected to factor in as a DH as well.

Third Base: 2

-Eduardo Escobar

-J.D. Davis

At third base, the Mets signed veteran Eduardo Escobar, who is off to an impressive start offensively in Grapefruit League play, slashing .417/.467/.667/1.134 through five exhibition games. J.D. Davis will be Escobar's backup at third, and could also factor into the equation as a backup outfielder and DH option.

Shortstop: 2

-Francisco Lindor

-Luis Guillorme

There aren't any surprises here. Francisco Lindor will be the Mets' starting shortstop this season. The 28-year-old has endured a red-hot spring so far, and the Mets are hoping It's a sign of what's to come after a disappointing first season in Queens. Through 18 at-bats, Lindor has three home runs and four extra-base hits in Grapefruit League action. He homered from both sides of the plate in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Cardinals. Lindor is set to embark on the first-year of a 10-year, $341 million contract in 2022. The slick-fielding Luis Guillorme will back Lindor up at shortstop this season. Guillorme has the ability to play second base and third base when needed, too.

Outfield: 3

-Brandon Nimmo

-Starling Marte

-Mark Canha

As we inch closer to the start of the regular season, it looks like the center field job is Brandon Nimmo's to lose. Nimmo has made some strong plays in center this spring, and Starling Marte missed several weeks with an oblique injury. Marte, who had a double and scored a run in his spring debut on March 27, is getting his feet wet in right field, where he is expected to see a significant amount of time this season. As for Mark Canha, he can play all three outfield spots, but he appears destined to play left field, given the Mets' current projected alignment in the outfield. Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith will be the Mets' backup outfielders, but defensive whiz Travis Jankowski has an outside chance to make the team due to his above-average skills in the outfield.

Starting Rotation: 5

-Jacob deGrom

-Max Scherzer

-Chris Bassitt

-Carlos Carrasco

-Taijuan Walker

The Mets' rotation has an opportunity to do something special this season, which was never more evident than on Sunday when Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer pitched in the same game, allowing just three runs, while striking out 12 batters. New York also added another Cy Young-caliber starter earlier this month, Chris Bassitt, to slot in behind deGrom and Scherzer. This trio is expected to form a three-headed monster in the Mets' rotation this season. The Mets' success will rely heavily on the health of their top three starters.

Veteran right-handers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker will make up the backend of this unit. Both hurlers underwent offseason surgery, but are now healthy and should be ready by Opening Day, despite being behind the rest of the stuff earlier in camp. Tylor Megill has had a strong spring, while David Peterson and Trevor Williams have also been competing for a spot in the rotation. But as of now, Megill and Peterson will likely begin the season as depth starters in Triple-A Syracuse, and Williams has a shot to serve as a long reliever in the Mets' bullpen.

Bullpen: 10

-Edwin Diaz (Closer)

-Seth Lugo

-Trevor May

-Miguel Castro

-Adam Ottavino

-Drew Smith

-Chasen Shreve

-Trevor Williams

-Sean Reid-Foley



-Alex Claudio

The Mets' bullpen will feature a substantial amount of familiar faces - besides Adam Ottavino and left-hander Alex Claudio. Lefty Chasen Shreve was not with the team last season, but was a Met during the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. Shreve and Claudio were supposed to battle for the lefty spot in the Mets' pen, but they can both potentially make the final cut due to rosters being expanded in April. Ottavino will essentially replace the Mets' best relief pitcher from a season ago in lefty Aaron Loup.

Edwin Diaz will be the Mets' closer for the fourth-straight season, and Seth Lugo and Trevor May will likely factor in as the main setup men. Last season, Lugo produced a solid 3.50 ERA in 46 appearances after undergoing offseason elbow surgery, knocking him out for the first two months of the season. Now that he is healthy, the Mets are hoping that he can return to his dominant form this year.

As previously mentioned, Trevor Williams could crack the Mets' Opening Day roster to provide length out of the bullpen. Sean Reid-Foley is an additional candidate to break camp with the Mets as a long-man in the bullpen.

Additional Cuts

Here are the Mets' latest round of cuts, who were reassigned to minor league camp:

Francisco Álvarez

Brett Baty

Nick Meyer

Matt Reynolds

Jake Mangum

Carlos Cortes

José Rodríguez

Antonio Santos

Rob Zastryzny

Josh Walker

Yennsy Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Santana Day

The Mets announced they will host a pregame ceremony on May 31 to honor the 10th anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter.

Santana tossed the only no-hitter in franchise history against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1, 2012.

“I still remember how I felt that night,” said Santana, who threw a total of 134 pitches. “I knew how much it meant to New York Mets fans. I was very proud to be a part of the first no-hitter and I can’t wait to celebrate with the fans on May 31. It holds a special place in my heart.”

Santana and catcher Josh Thole, who was on the receiving end of the righty’s nine-inning hitless gem, will also participate in Old Timers’ Day on August 27 at Citi Field this season.