Mets Flip The Script Behind Six-Run Comeback To Avoid Sweep In Pittsburgh

The Mets were three outs away from being swept by the last-place Pirates. But a six-run comeback was capped off by a Michael Conforto two-run blast in the ninth inning to give them a crucial victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Sunday's outlook looked grim, as the Mets found themselves down 6-0 in the first inning, and in danger of getting swept by the last-place Pirates.

But like the Pirates did to them the night before, the Mets were able to chip away to make it 6-5.

With the Amazins' down to their final three outs, Dom Smith led off the inning with a single to bring the go-ahead run to the plate in Michael Conforto.

And that's when the slumping Conforto stepped up with a clutch go-head two-run home run off Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez to put the Mets ahead for the first time at 7-6.

"That one felt pretty good," said Conforto, who was the hero of the game. "Really for the team, after a tough loss last night, and then going down 6-0 in the first, it's huge to salvage a win."

"I just happened to be the guy to have the big swing today and you never know who it might be," he said. "To come through in that spot was great."

This was a much-needed moment for Conforto, who hasn't been himself at the plate since returning from the IL in late-June.

"I haven't been performing and I had some spots where I could've helped the team win and I didn't," he added. "I'm at a better spot with my swing at this point."

After Edwin Diaz surrendered a walk-off grand slam on Saturday night in what proved to be the Mets' worst loss of the year, Trevor May was doing the closing duties this afternoon and secured the save to give his team one of their most important wins of the season.

This contest brought along a ton of highs-and-lows, as starter Taijuan Walker recorded only one out on 35 pitches, while allowing six runs in the bottom of the first.

It also saw some controversy as well, when Walker fielded a dribbler up the third base line that was close to being foul, and then threw the ball away to allow three runs to score.

As a result, manager Luis Rojas furiously stormed out of the dugout to argue with the umpiring crew, which caused him to get tossed from the game.

After the game, Rojas revealed he became fired up because they were unable to challenge the call.

Regardless, he was much more at peace in this point in time due to the comeback victory.

"All wins are big equally but coming from yesterday's tough loss and being in the same deficit in the first inning, that could put some heads down," said Rojas after the game. "But the guys believed in themselves."

"I'm proud of the group," he said. "This is another good sign of how good of a team we are."

But Rojas' ejection arguably lit a fire under the Mets' seats, despite looking flat to begin the day.

The Mets got five runs back off two RBIs from Smith, and a big three-run homer from Travis Blankenhorn (first-career homer) in the top of the fourth.

Following Walker's early exit, the bullpen stepped up in a huge way with 8.2 scoreless innings. And Aaron Loup did a magnificent job in the bottom of the sixth to escape a bases loaded jam with three-straight strikeouts.

"It ain't exactly as I drew it up to load the bases," said Loup. "But I told Taijuan after he came out of the game that we were gonna pick him up, and to not worry about it."

Loup gave the Mets two strong innings in relief on a day, where the 'pen needed to provide the team with length. And the left-hander was able to do just that.

"Hell of a comeback by the offense," he said. "I told them in the third inning, look it ain't going our way right now, but we might as well have some fun while we are here instead of being miserable for 6-7 more innings."

"What we saw today was championship baseball," he added. "When everything goes as bad as it could go, you turnaround and you find a way to win the ball game."

The Mets returned the favor to the Pirates with a six-run comeback of their own today. They also got out of Pittsburgh by avoiding the sweep, and will now head to Cincinnati to take on the Reds.

The Amazins' are 48-42 on the season, and the hope is that they can once again overcome adversity in the injury department to hold onto their first-place lead in the NL East until they get some reinforcements back.