Mets' Francisco Lindor Named Gold Glove Finalist

Although Francisco Lindor didn't have the season he would've hoped for offensively, he can still take home an impressive award.

Lindor flashed some serious leather in the field in 2021, and as a result, he has been nominated as a Gold Glove finalist at the shortstop position.

Lindor led all National League shortstops with +20 outs above average. He also recorded four defensive runs saved, and now has a total of 42 DRS across the first seven seasons of his big-league career.

If Lindor captures this award, he would be the first Mets position player to win a Gold Glove since center fielder Juan Lagares won it in 2014. He'd also be the first Mets shortstop to win a Gold Glove since Rey Ordóñez did it in 1999.

While Lindor slashed a disappointing .230/.322/.412 with a .734 OPS in his first season as a Met, he had a strong month of September to finish with 20 home runs, 63 RBIs and a 3.1 bWAR overall. And now, he has a chance to achieve the honor of being the best defensive shortstop in the NL.

Snub Central

On a more surprising note, pitchers Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker were not nominated as Gold Glove finalists.

Stroman is known for being one of the best pitchers in the league at fielding his position off the mound and made some eye popping plays during his 2021 campaign.

As for Walker, the right-hander led all pitchers with seven defensive runs saved on the season. And It's safe to say Walker wasn't too pleased by the snub they received.

Unfortunately, MLB didn't seem to agree with Walker, which leaves Lindor as the Mets' last hope to have a Gold Glove winner from last season.