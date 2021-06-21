Mets Getting Reinforcements Back Just in Time To Aid Slumping Offense

The New York Mets' ice cold offense is about to get some much-needed reinforcements back in their lineup just in the nick of time.

As the weather begins to heat up, the Mets bats have become the opposite of the temperate outside- ice cold.



They are fresh off losing three out of four games to the lowly Washington Nationals after scoring just 11 total runs over the weekend. They've also been shutout twice in last five games, going 1-5 during this span.

But don’t panic - the Mets are still 36-29 and four games up in the NL East. And Luckily, they are on the verge of getting some significant reinforcements back from the IL, which couldn't come at a better time.



Although the replacements have done a more than adequate job to help keep the Mets in first place for the past six weeks, it’s time for the regulars to return to the lineup, so this team can finally reach its full potential.

The “Bench Mob” has done a great job filling in for the starters, but now it appears that some of the replacements are starting to come back down to earth.

Kevin Pillar is 10-for-49 (.204) in his last 15 games, while Billy McKinney is just 2 for his last 17. And since coming off the IL on June 12, Luis Guillorme is 5-for-24 (.208) with 0 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is hitting .174 over the course of the past week, but his job at third base is safe for now with J.D. Davis' timetable still unknown.

So, although the Mets' makeshift lineup has suddenly disappeared, there is still reason for hope - and here's why.

First, they’ll get Jeff McNeil back, who is set to be activated on Monday. The Mets have another double header - this time, back home against the Atlanta Braves - which will be their second in three days.

While manager Luis Rojas said they’re still undecided on which game they will activate McNeil for, the Mets could badly use his bat back in their starting lineup in both contests.



In five rehab games, McNeil went 6-for-17 with a home run, two RBIs and two doubles. The hope is, that this production at the plate will translate over to a big-league lineup that is in desperate need of a hot-swinging bat.

Infielder Jose Peraza started off as a solid replacement for McNeil, but is slashing .202/.250/.404 in his last 30 games. With McNeil set to be activated, Peraza's spot on the roster could be in danger.

Beyond McNeil, Michael Conforto has played in three rehab games, and should be back sometime this week, as well. Conforto has gone 2-for-11 with a double for Triple-A Syracuse.

In Conforto's absence, the Mets picked up McKinney, who has been manning right field. However, McKinney is now slumping and Conforto is one of the Mets' best hitters when healthy. Adding Conforto back to their lineup will be a major boost.



Once Conforto does return, the Mets plan to give McKinney some time in center field with Pillar until Brandon Nimmo comes back.

And speaking of Nimmo, he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and went 1-for-2, while logging four innings in center field.

Nimmo was off to a red-hot start at the plate before tearing a ligament near the base of his left index finger in early May. If all goes well, he should rejoin the team within the next two weeks.



With the Mets' recent offensive drought, McNeil, Conforto and Nimmo are three huge pieces that can uplift their reeling lineup. The replacements have been a godsend, but it’s time to get their everyday players back.

The Mets’ offense must turn things around in order to support the best pitching staff in baseball. And with McNeil, Conforto and Nimmo on the way back, there is reason to have hope that this team-wide slump will be short lived.