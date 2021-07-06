Mets GM Zack Scott Talks Trade Deadline; Starting Rotation

Prior to Monday night's game, New York Mets general manager Zack Scott discussed the upcoming trade deadline and how it correlates with the state of the starting rotation.

NEW YORK-- With the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching at the end of the month, Mets GM Zack Scott fielded questions regarding the front office's upcoming strategy on Monday.

The Mets' pitching staff has been ravished by injuries lately, losing No. 4 and 5 starters David Peterson (oblique, 8 weeks) and Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery, out for the season). And their overall pitching depth has been ransacked by the injury bug as well, leaving minimal options to work with.

When asked about the possibility of acquiring a starting pitcher before the July 30 deadline, Scott may have tipped his hand a bit.

“We have three very good guys atop the rotation, so it doesn’t necessarily need to be a top of the rotation guy," said Scott before the Mets' three-game series with the Brewers. "It could be someone who helps us stabilize things until we get healthy."

Instead of looking at some of the top-tier arms that could be available such as Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios or Texas Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, the Mets sound like they are looking at the next wave of pitching to complement their top three guys, such as, for example a reliable backend of the rotation option like a Mike Minor of the Kansas City Royals.

NL MVP candidate Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Marcus Stroman have all produced All-Star caliber campaigns in the Mets' rotation through the first half of the season.

The Amazins' also expect injured starters Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring, Late-July ETA) and Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery, September ETA) back within the next two months, as well.

But that won't stop Scott and the Mets from making a move to bolster the rotation.

“Given the timeline of those guys, you can’t make assumptions," said Scott. There’s only one trade deadline and you really need to put your best foot forward in building depth for the rest of the way. I go into it thinking ‘if we get those guys back it’s a bonus, if we have more guys, we will figure it out.”

Although Scott said they could possibly acquire a bat to boost their 23rd ranked offense, he went on to explain why pitching upgrades make more sense than position player adds at this point given the regular everyday players, who recently returned to the lineup: Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.

Scott's ultimate goal is not to be "reactive" in the short-term because this mindset can lead to mistakes.

Opposing teams have also called the Mets about some of their top prospects. And while Scott says he does not consider anyone "untouchable" in their farm system, the return didn't make sense.

The Mets feel that they have as good of a chance as anyone this year. They are 43-37 and have been in first-place in the NL East for the past eight weeks.

They don't necessarily have to make a big splash, but they must find ways to improve their roster in several areas, specifically their depleted backend of the starting rotation.

There have been talks with other teams around the league everyday, but according to Scott, nothing is "imminent" just yet. But that should change in the coming weeks given the Mets' blueprint.

“I’ve never been part of a team where we felt like a perfect team,” Scott said. “So you’re always focused on, ‘What can we make better?’ That’s the job.”