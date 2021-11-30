Mets Interested In Yusei Kikuchi, Monitoring Gary Sanchez, Matt Boyd

As teams continue to race against the clock to sign players before a potential lockout begins on Dec. 2, the Mets are looking to fill some of the remaining holes on their pitching staff.

After spending a combined total of $254 million on Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, they're still in need of another starting pitcher and several relief arms.

SNY's Andy Martino reported this afternoon that left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi is a "possibility" as both sides have had dialogue.

As Martino went onto note, Kikuchi is the type of starting pitcher the Mets are currently seeking to plug into their rotation.

Kikuchi was an All-Star last year, going 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA and 163 strikeouts across 29 starts. But the 30-year-old had a rough second half of the season with a 1-5 record and 5.98 ERA in 58 innings. However, the lefty went 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA in his first 98 innings.

The Southpaw also has trouble with the long ball, serving up 27 home runs a season ago. And back in 2019, Kikuchi gave up a total of 36 homers as a rookie.

On the trade market, Martino mentioned Oakland Athletics left-handed starter Sean Manea, who is set to turn 30-years-old in February. Manea produced a bWAR of 3.4, a 3.91 ERA, 3.66 FIP and 194 strikeouts in 32 starts last season.

Manea is expected to make $10.2 million in his final year of arbitration. He tossed two complete game shutouts in 2021 for the A's. And if Oakland proceeds in slashing pay roll this winter, Manea would be a possible fit for the Mets.

Beyond the rotation, Martino reported that the Mets were linked to left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, who is coming off a stellar year for the Cubs and A's.

With the loss of Aaron Loup, the Mets are in need of another left-handed relief arm in the bullpen.

Some additional relievers, who could potentially fit with the Mets include: Ryan Tepera, Jake Diekman, veteran Tony Watson and Archie Bradley.

Non-Tender Watch

Tomorrow is the Nov. 30 deadline for club's to make a decision on whether they are going to tender or non-tender their players.

And according to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets are monitoring what the Yankees do with catcher Gary Sanchez.

As Puma went onto report, Mets general manager Billy Eppler is familiar with Sanchez from his time with the Yankees, and both Sanchez and Detroit Tigers left-handed starter Matt Boyd have been discussed internally.

Regarding Boyd, he underwent flexor tendon surgery in his pitching arm in late-September which will keep him sidelined until June or July of next season.

The 30-year-old is expected to be non-tendered by the Tigers on Tuesday.