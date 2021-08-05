Mets' J.D. Davis Still Dealing With His 'Nagging' Injury

J.D. Davis' hand injury is still lingering and it's effecting his performance in the Mets' lineup.

While the slumping J.D. Davis sat over the weekend against the Reds with what the Mets were calling a "mental break" to get himself right at the plate, the third baseman revealed on Wednesday that there is a little more to the story.

Davis, who missed over two months with a hand injury in the first half, admitted that the same hand flared up on him recently, which has been effecting him offensively.

“It’s going to be a nagging thing that is going to be going on all year,” Davis told Mike Puma of The New York Post prior to the Mets' third contest with the Marlins.

After tearing two ligaments in his hand, Davis did not return to the Mets until the the first game after the All-Star break on July 16.

According to Davis, the doctors say his hand is 90-95% healed, but he will still experience some occasional inflammation, which will effect his swing. This led to the Mets' decision to sit him last weekend.

Davis was given anti-inflammatories that were prescribed to him to help take down the swelling, and so far, he is feeling better.

In his last nine games, Davis is just 3-for-23. However, since re-entering the lineup on Monday, he is 2-for-6 with an RBI double.

“For now it’s doing good,” Davis said, of his hand, which he has been told won't require surgery.

Although Davis sat again on Wednesday, manager Luis Rojas says the reason was to have Jonathan Villar in the lineup batting left-handed against righty Zach Thompson.

Upon his return to the Mets, Davis is slashing .229/.327/.417 with five RBIs. And the Mets' offense has continued to struggle, and they are second to last in MLB with 3.8 runs per game

“We are staying afloat,” said Davis. “We just got a little carried away since the All-Star break and hit a little bit of a slump, but these guys are pretty good, too. This division, this whole National League, is pretty good, so I totally believe in us.”