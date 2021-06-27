Mets' J.D. Davis To Begin Rehab Assignment on Wednesday

The New York Mets could be getting Brandon Nimmo back from the IL this week, with J.D. Davis not far behind him. Plus, notes on Jacob deGrom and some additional members on the IL.

According to Mets manager Luis Rojas, third baseman J.D. Davis is set to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday.

Davis has not played for the Mets since May 1 with a hand sprain, and after multiple setbacks and shutdowns along the way, he is finally nearing a return to the big-league club.

But before Davis returns, center fielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to play all nine innings of his rehab game on Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse. With an off day tomorrow, the Mets are hopeful that Nimmo can re-join the team on the road in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Like Davis, Nimmo has been out since May 2 with a ligament tear near his left finger.

The return of these two starting position players will be a huge boost to a Mets' lineup that has struggled to score runs as of late.

The Mets could also be getting Davis back at the right time after his replacement Jonathan Villar hit the IL over the weekend with a right calf strain.

Additional Notes

And speaking of Villar, he is expected to join Davis in rehab games this week, along with catcher Tomas Nido (wrist contusion) and relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (hip impingement).

As Rojas noted yesterday, Familia has responded well to treatment and has been throwing regularly. His IL stint is expected to be short lived, and the team is eyeing a Thursday activation date when he is eligible to return.

In the rotation, Marcus Stroman (hip soreness) checked all of the boxes and will make today's start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, who pitched on Saturday, will be kept on normal rest from now until the All-Star break. This puts him on track to start on Thursday, meaning he will miss the Subway Series next weekend.

It also means that he will make three more starts before the break, including one on the final Sunday of the first half, thus making him unavailable to pitch in the All-Star Game.