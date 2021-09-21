Mets' Jacob deGrom Expects To Pitch Again This Season; Syndergaard To Begin Rehab Assignment

Mets ace Jacob deGrom expects to pitch again this season. Noah Syndergaard is set to begin his third rehab assignment on Wednesday.

With just 12 games left to play in the regular season, Mets ace Jacob deGrom (UCL sprain/partial tear) is still hopeful he can make it back in time to pitch again this year.

DeGrom threw a 20-pitch bullpen session off the slope at Fenway Park on Tuesday, and briefly spoke to reporters afterwards.

When asked if he believed that he could return, despite having little time left, deGrom remained optimistic.

“If everything keeps going well," deGrom said.

The right-hander last pitched in a game for the Mets on July 7. Since then, he has been diagnosed with right forearm tightness, right elbow inflammation and then ultimately, a UCL sprain/partial tear of the right elbow.

Luckily, deGrom's sprain has resolved itself and his ligament is fully intact. But the Mets have taken it slow with their prized arm, after he got cleared to throw again on August 25.

The next step for deGrom is to throw another bullpen session, before facing live hitters for the first time in over two months.

DeGrom will likely need a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the team, but the Syracuse Mets only have 10 games left in their minor league season, so time is of the essence.

Regardless of what deGrom says, the odds still aren't looking great for the Mets' ace to return, before the season ends.

Syndergaard's Third Attempt

After Mets manager Luis Rojas said they were still mulling whether to send Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) out another rehab assignment or activate him to the big-league roster, the team made their decision on Tuesday.

Syndergaard is scheduled to begin his third rehab assignment of the season on Wednesday with Triple-A Syracuse.

According to Rojas, the Mets want him to pitch in multiple appearances, before rejoining the major league team. And while Rojas said Syndergaard could get 2-3 days between outings, this factor is dependent on how he feels after his first game.

If Syndergaard receives two days rest between his two appearances, this could put him on track to rejoin the Mets in Milwaukee for their series finale against the Brewers on Sunday.

However, in all likelihood, Syndergaard's activation seems like it will be coming when the Mets go back home to face the Marlins next Tuesday.

Syndergaard will pitch out of the Mets' bullpen upon his return, which will be his first big-league action since September of 2019.

Additional Notes

Right-handed pitcher Drew Smith is set to begin a rehab assignment with Syracuse either this weekend, or by early next week, per Rojas. Smith hasn't pitched since August 14 due to right shoulder inflammation. In 41.1 innings, Smith has a 2.40 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 41 strikeouts out of the Mets' Bullpen this season.

Taijuan Walker will start the second-and-final game for the Mets in their series with the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday. This pushes rookie starter Tylor Megill's outing back to Friday in Milwaukee against the first place Brewers.