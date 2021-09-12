September 13, 2021
Mets' Jacob deGrom Getting Close To Throwing Off The Mound

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is getting close to throwing off the mound. While Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) could be nearing a return from the IL.
The Mets' ace is progressing nicely.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Jacob deGrom could potentially throw off the mound this week.

DeGrom has been playing catch from 120-feet away as he continues to make his way back from a UCL sprain/partial tear in his right elbow that has kept him out since July 7.

However, with 19 games left in the regular season, deGrom's chances of making it back this year are slim.

Regardless, Rojas is still optimistic that deGrom can make it back to toss an outing or two before the book closes on the 2021 season.

Nimmo Update

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring strain) told reporters that he is hoping to return from the IL by the end of next week.

Nimmo is running at 90%, after straining his hamstring on September 4. As Rojas said, the Mets believe that Nimmo can rejoin the team this season.

