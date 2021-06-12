Mets' Jacob deGrom 'Not Too Concerned' By Latest Injury; Expects To Make Next Start

Despite exiting Friday night's start with right flexor tendinitis, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is not too concerned by it and expects to make his next start.

"I felt it this week in between starts," said deGrom after his team's 3-2 victory on Friday night at Citi Field, "I'm not too concerned about it because it didn't get too much worse as the game went on, (and) In the sixth inning, I could feel it when I was warming up."

Not only is his level of concern low, but deGrom went on to express his optimism that he will be able to make his next start.

"Hopefully it's something we can treat and run it back out there five days from now," he said, "I'm always testing my ligaments and I'm not too concerned about this."

According to deGrom, the tendon only bothered him when he started to fly open. When his mechanics were on par, he did not have any issues.

It was actually pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, who wisely advised on the decision to pull deGrom out of precaution after the two of them had a conversation about what he felt in his final inning of work.

Following his exit, deGrom immediately received treatment, and did some ligament testing with the training staff, which involved flexibility and range of motion activities. Luckily, everything checked out as normal for deGrom, who knows his body well.

"I tried pitching with a torn ligament after I got drafted, and this definitely isn't that," said deGrom.

At the moment, the plan is for him to make his next start. And he will do this by receiving extra treatment, not by changing up his throwing routine.

Manager Luis Rojas echoed deGrom's confidence by expressing his trust in his pitcher.

"I'm not concerned either, because Jake isn't," said Rojas, "That's what we trust, he knows his arm and body."

Instead of taking the usual precautionary approach with his prized pitcher, a fired up Rojas was fully on board with deGrom's attitude.

"I'm expecting him to make his next start," he said, "I'm trusting my pitcher."

Beyond deGrom, two other Mets pitchers suffered injuries, as well. First, it was Miguel Castro, who exited in the seventh with neck stiffness. According to Rojas, Castro is feeling it in his trap area and is receiving treatment. They are not overly concerned there either.



As for left-hander Aaron Loup, who was struck in the bicep with a liner in the eighth inning, Rojas says he was coming out of the game anyway, and that he should be just fine.