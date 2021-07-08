Mets' Jacob deGrom Officially Bows Out Of All-Star Game

Following his latest outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, Mets ace Jacob deGrom officially announced that he will not make the trip out to Coors Field for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The best pitcher in baseball will not pitch in this year's All-Star Game.

In fact, he won't even be making the trip out to Coors Field to be announced with the rest of the roster.

Following his start against the Brewers on Wednesday, Mets ace Jacob deGrom confirmed that he will not attend the 2021 Midsummer Classic.

DeGrom will instead take the time to be with his family during the break and rest up to prepare for a big second-half with his team in first-place.

“I’ve thought about it, and obviously being named to an All-Star team is a great honor, but I’m going to take that time and just enjoy it with my family, whether I pitch Sunday or not, and get healthy for the second half,” deGrom said in the wake of his latest seven-inning, 10 strikeout performance.

Although his scheduled start on Tuesday was rained out, which meant he could have potentially pitched in the All-Star Game next week, deGrom chose not to participate. The Mets are also mulling the idea of having him throw an abbreviated outing on Sunday, as a substitute to his regular side session in-between starts.

DeGrom has dealt with three separate injuries in the first half, along with an IL stint, which factored into his decision to skip out on the All-Star Game.

The right-hander has pitched to a 1.08 ERA through 15 starts this season, and his goal is to focus on taking the mound for the Mets, and only the Mets.

“It was kind of up in the air whether I’d go or not, and then thinking about it, I think it’s best for me and this team for me to not go and throw in that and just rest for the second half,” he said. “I don’t think it’s beneficial for me to fly to Colorado and back.”

While deGrom isn't familiar with how the All-Star replacement system works, he went on to lobby for his teammate Taijuan Walker to take his spot, who has produced a 7-3 record with a 2.44 ERA this year.

With the Mets needing a starter on Sunday for their final game before the break, deGrom's availability will depend on how he feels after throwing 85 pitches today.

“If not, and we want to be maybe more on the safe side, we won’t use him and give him all the rest in between,” said manager Luis Rojas.