Mets' Jacob deGrom Receives Two Opinions On Shoulder; MRI Comes Back Clean

Mets ace Jacob deGrom got good news on his right shoulder after receiving an MRI on Thursday. After getting two different opinions, the prognosis came back clean from both doctors.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom evaded another obstacle after his MRI on Thursday came back clean.

deGrom received two different opinions and both doctors had the same prognosis, his shoulder looked normal on the imaging.

The right-hander exited his second-straight start due to injury on Wednesday night, and this time, it was a result of experiencing right shoulder soreness, as opposed to the right flexor tendinitis that cut his outing short on Friday.

The Mets must be extra careful with their ace, who already endured a previous stint on the Injured List in May with right side tightness.

While they do not have any plans to put him back on the IL at the moment, manager Luis Rojas says they are taking a day-by-day approach and would not commit to deGrom making his next start.

deGrom was seen playing catch on the field prior to the Mets' fourth-and-final game with the Chicago Cubs tonight. And so far, so good, as Rojas went on to note that the right-hander will go through his normal routine in between starts, and then the team will go from there based off how he feels.

And despite deGrom suffering three different injuries in the span of five weeks, Rojas insisted that the medical staff has concluded that these issues do not correlate with each other.

In the meantime, the Mets will keep looking for answers in order to find the root cause of these injuries, which may entail deGrom not swinging the bat for a while, despite his hot hitting this season (11 hits, six RBIs).

Although the timing of deGrom's latest injury doesn't come at the most convenient moment due to a surplus of doubleheaders in the coming week, it would be wise for the Mets to let him sit for a week-or-two to rest up and prevent any additional ailments from popping up.

As the Mets continue to play at high-level with a 35-25 record and a five game division lead in the National League East, they can afford to give deGrom some down time, as they will need him in the long run if they are going to solidify themselves as serious contenders.