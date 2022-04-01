Skip to main content

Mets' Jacob deGrom To Be Shutdown For Four Weeks With Stress Reaction In Right Scapula

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shutdown for four weeks after his MRI revealed a stress reaction in his right scapula.

WEST PALM BEACH -- With just six days to go until Opening Day, the Mets' worst nightmare has become a reality. 

Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will not only miss his first start of the regular-season on April 7, but he will be shutdown from throwing for the next four weeks after his MRI on Friday revealed a stress reaction in his right scapula. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the news.

As Passan went onto add, deGrom's full timeline to return is currently unknown, but he is expected to miss significant time in 2022.

According to the Mets, deGrom will be re-imaged a month from now, before deciding on how to move forward as far as his rehab is concerned. 

This is crushing news for the Mets, whose success this season is heavily reliant on the health of deGrom and fellow superstar pitcher Max Scherzer. 

With deGrom out indefinitely, Scherzer is the most likely choice to take his spot on the mound on Opening Day for the Mets. There will also be a vacancy in the Mets' rotation, which could go to Tylor Megill, David Peterson or Trevor Williams until deGrom is healthy. The Mets currently have Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker, who will all slide up a spot in the rotation behind Scherzer. 

Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters that the injury to deGrom does not increase his motivation to acquire an additional starting pitcher. Eppler expressed confidence in the team's pitching depth, but did not say who would be promoted to fill the No. 5 spot. 

Manager Buck Showalter initially revealed that deGrom felt tightness in the back of his right shoulder towards the end of his throwing routine on Thursday morning. As a result, the Mets sent him for imaging this morning, which brought them the news that their two-time Cy Young Award winner would discontinue throwing for a month due to the stress reaction in his right scapula. 

DeGrom announced on March 14 that he intends to exercise the opt-out in his contract following the 2022 season in order to become a free agent. 

DeGrom was limited to just 15 starts last season due to several injuries. He did not make another start beyond July 7 due to a sprain/slight tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. 

