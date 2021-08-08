Mets' Javier Báez Exits Sunday's Game Due To Injury

Mets shortstop Javier Báez exited Sunday's contest with the Phillies in the top of the fifth inning after injuring himself on a swing.

Trailing 2-0 to the Phillies in a must-win contest on Sunday, the Mets' injury woes continued.

And this was due to a worst case scenario, as shortstop Javier Báez, the Mets' key acquisition at the trade deadline, exited the game in the top of the fifth inning. Báez led off the inning and appeared to hurt himself on a swing, where he was unable to run out a ground ball.

The 28-year-old was seen grabbing his hip area, and went back to the dugout where he received attention from manager Luis Rojas and the training staff.

Not long afterwards, the Mets made the decision to pull Báez from the game. J.D. Davis entered to play third base, while Jonathan Villar shifted over to short with Báez out.

The Mets provided an update two innings later, revealing that Báez exited the game with left hip tightness.

Báez has been dealing with a heel issue for several weeks, which he aggravated during the Mets' series in Miami. However, he was able to stay in the game, and on Sunday, a new issue arose.

Now, the Mets will hope for the best, regarding his side, as Báez was brought in to temporarily fill in for starting shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is making his way back from a Grade 2 right oblique strain.

In eight games since joining the Mets, Báez is just 6-for-32 with two home runs, three RBIs and 13 strikeouts.