Mets' Jeff McNeil Out Of The Lineup With Left Leg Fatigue On Friday Against Blue Jays

After exiting Wednesday's contest against the Reds in the eighth inning, second baseman Jeff McNeil is out of the Mets' lineup on Friday with left leg fatigue.

Looks like his injury woes are not fully behind him.

After spending a month on the IL from mid-May to mid-June with a hamstring strain, second baseman Jeff McNeil is now dealing with left leg fatigue and is out of the Mets' lineup on Friday.

McNeil exited Wednesday's finale against the Reds in the eighth inning due to the same issue. However, he was pulled after appearing to tweak his foot running to first base in the inning prior.

According to manager Luis Rojas, McNeil's availability off the bench tonight is still to be determined. The goal is to avoid what happened back in May, where McNeil was dealing with leg cramps, which ultimately led to his hamstring strain several days later when he re-entered the lineup.

Carrasco

Regarding the status of pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring), Rojas says they are discussing the idea of having him potentially make his first start with the team on Sunday or in one of their two seven-inning games in Monday's doubleheader with the Braves.

Carrasco was recently roughed up in his second rehab start, allowing five runs and three homers in 1.2 innings for Syracuse. The Mets will make a decision over the weekend whether his next start will be for the big-league club, or on his rehab assignment.

DeGrom

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) is playing catch and progressing well, per Rojas. But that's all of the information that was provided so far.

Rich Hill

As for newly acquired starter Rich Hill, Rojas is excited about the addition of the 41-year-old left-hander.

"He adds a lot to this group," said Rojas ahead of the Mets' weekend series with the Blue Jays. "We talk everyday about how special this group is and what a family we are. This is a guy that's a big addition with a lot of playoff and big game experience, who fits our needs."

Rojas went on to note that they do not yet know when Hill's first start with the team will be, but he is "praying" that it will come between Sunday or Monday when they are in need of three starters.

Rojas hasn't yet thought about using Hill as a bullpen option down the road when they get some of their injured starters back. Right now, they are just focusing on his fit as an innings-eater in the rotation.