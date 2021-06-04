Mets' Joey Lucchesi Returns to San Diego for First Time Since Trade

For the first time since being traded, New York Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi will return to San Diego to face his former team in the Padres.

When New York Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi takes the mound on Friday night, the stakes will be a little bit different.

That's because Lucchesi is making his return to San Diego for the first time since the Padres traded him to Queens in the offseason.

Not only that, but the southpaw will face off against the only other team and organization he has ever known as a professional baseball player since being drafted in 2016.

While he is fired up by the opportunity to compete against his former club, Lucchesi understands that he can't let this factor get in the way of doing his job.

"Of course I want to strike every one of those guys out," said Lucchesi. "But I’ve got to just stay content, do my job, hit the glove and it’ll go my way, and then everyone on this side will be happy, you know?”

Lucchesi made his MLB debut for the Padres back in 2018, and posted a 4.21 ERA in 58 starts across three seasons.

Unfortunately, his Mets career hasn't gotten off to the best start this season, as his ERA sits at 6.56 in 23.1 innings. But the 27-year-old has pitched much better in his last two outings, giving up one run in his last 7.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

The Amazins' have primarily used Lucchesi as an opener in the No. 5 spot in the rotation, as he has made five starts and eight total appearances. Lucchesi has failed to pitch deeper than four innings in any outing this year, which contradicts his personal goal of tossing six frames each time he pitches.

Instead, the Mets have relied on various long relievers behind him such as Robert Gsellman and Sean Reid-Foley. But with Reid-Foley in Triple-A, and Gsellman tossing 3.2 innings on Wednesday, now would be the perfect time for Lucchesi to reach his goal of pitching deeper into the game. And what team would be better to do this against than his former club in the Padres?