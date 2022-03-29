Skip to main content

Mets 'Leaning Towards' Having Starling Marte Be Opening Day Right Fielder

The Mets are "leaning towards" deploying Starling Marte as their starting right fielder on Opening Day.

JUPITER -- When the Mets signed Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal in the offseason, they were adding the top center fielder on the free agent market to their roster. 

However, it appears as though Brandon Nimmo has won the center field job as spring training winds down. 

Instead, Marte, who missed the first few weeks of camp with left oblique soreness, has been tasked with learning a position he has yet to play in the major leagues throughout his 10-year career: right field. 

Marte has logged a combined total of 9,431.2 innings in center field and left field since making his big-league debut in 2012. So far this spring, Marte has played right field in a minor league game, as well as Sunday's and Tuesday's Grapefruit League contests. Regardless, he appears to be making a smooth transition, which is why the Mets feel comfortable having him out there on a regular basis this season.

When asked if Marte is going to be the Mets' Opening Day right fielder, manager Buck Showalter's response was very telling.

"I hope so," Showalter said in the dugout, prior to the Mets' Tuesday evening Grapefruit League matchup with the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I hope he's in our outfield. Right field, that's where we are leaning towards. That fits the best."

At this point, the Mets are confident that Marte, who has the strongest arm out of the team's projected starting outfield, can properly adjust to playing right field, despite carrying zero experience in this spot. 

Marte has 59 career Defensive Runs saved, but his defensive skills have slipped in center field over the past three seasons. In 2021, Marte recorded -4 DRS and 1 Outs Above Average at the position.

Nimmo on the other hand, had a major turnaround in his second season as an everyday center fielder in 2021. Last year, Nimmo had 4 DRS, as opposed to -5 DRS in 2020. 

Mark Canha, who can also play all three outfield spots, will likely start in left field this season, with Nimmo in center and Marte in right. 

Starling MarteBrandon NimmoNew York Mets

Mets' Eduardo Escobar
News

Mets’ Final Opening Day Roster Prediction

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Preview What’s To Come In 2022

By Pat RagazzoMar 27, 2022
Mets checked in on lefty reliever Tony Watson
News

Report: Mets Checked In On Lefty Reliever Tony Watson

By Pat RagazzoMar 26, 2022
Mets' Starling Marte
News

Mets' Starling Marte Expected To Make Grapefruit League Debut On Sunday

By Pat RagazzoMar 26, 2022
Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer
News

Mets To Unleash Aces Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer In Same Game Over Weekend

By Pat RagazzoMar 25, 2022
Mar 24, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Offense Provides Glimpse Of Present, Future In Grapefruit League Explosion

By Pat RagazzoMar 25, 2022
Mets' Chris Bassitt
News

Why Mets' Chris Bassitt Doesn't Give A 'Sh*t' About His Contract Situation

By Pat RagazzoMar 24, 2022
Mets' Starling Marte
News

Report: Mets' Starling Marte Expects To Play RF On Regular Basis, Optimistic About Opening Day

By Pat RagazzoMar 24, 2022