Mets 'Leaning Towards' Having Starling Marte Be Opening Day Right Fielder

JUPITER -- When the Mets signed Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal in the offseason, they were adding the top center fielder on the free agent market to their roster.

However, it appears as though Brandon Nimmo has won the center field job as spring training winds down.

Instead, Marte, who missed the first few weeks of camp with left oblique soreness, has been tasked with learning a position he has yet to play in the major leagues throughout his 10-year career: right field.

Marte has logged a combined total of 9,431.2 innings in center field and left field since making his big-league debut in 2012. So far this spring, Marte has played right field in a minor league game, as well as Sunday's and Tuesday's Grapefruit League contests. Regardless, he appears to be making a smooth transition, which is why the Mets feel comfortable having him out there on a regular basis this season.

When asked if Marte is going to be the Mets' Opening Day right fielder, manager Buck Showalter's response was very telling.

"I hope so," Showalter said in the dugout, prior to the Mets' Tuesday evening Grapefruit League matchup with the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.

"I hope he's in our outfield. Right field, that's where we are leaning towards. That fits the best."

At this point, the Mets are confident that Marte, who has the strongest arm out of the team's projected starting outfield, can properly adjust to playing right field, despite carrying zero experience in this spot.

Marte has 59 career Defensive Runs saved, but his defensive skills have slipped in center field over the past three seasons. In 2021, Marte recorded -4 DRS and 1 Outs Above Average at the position.

Nimmo on the other hand, had a major turnaround in his second season as an everyday center fielder in 2021. Last year, Nimmo had 4 DRS, as opposed to -5 DRS in 2020.

Mark Canha, who can also play all three outfield spots, will likely start in left field this season, with Nimmo in center and Marte in right.