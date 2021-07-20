Sports Illustrated home
Mets Lose Key 'Bench Mob' Hero To Broken Finger

The injury train just never seems to end, as the Mets placed another key member of their squad on the IL on Tuesday due to a broken finger.
While he certainly wasn't the superstar of the team, there is no way to under estimate the contributions that infielder Jose Peraza has brought to the Mets as a replacement player this season.

Unfortunately, the Mets had to place Peraza on the injured list on Tuesday evening with a fractured middle finger on his right hand. As a result, the team recalled right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb to take his spot.

Peraza was double switched into the game at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning of last night's contest with the Reds. And while he made a poor throw for the final out of the inning, and later received two at-bats, it is unclear when Peraza suffered this injury.

With shortstop Francisco Lindor already on the IL with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, the Mets' infield depth just got a bit dicier with Peraza out. 

Earlier this afternoon, Mets general manager Zack Scott mentioned Peraza, Jonathan Villar and Luis Guillorme as short-term options to fill in for Lindor at short. Now, you can erase Peraza from the equation.

This leaves Villar, and Guillorme, who made three errors last night, as the last men standing with shortstop experience on the roster.

After sliding in as the starter at second base from mid-May to mid-June for Jeff McNeil, Peraza resumed his role as a key member of the "bench mob," upon McNeil's return.

Despite slashing .205/.263/.402, Peraza had six home runs and 19 RBIs. He also made a name for himself as a clutch player with five out of his six homers either tying the game or giving his team a lead.

Most recently, Peraza handed Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader his first blown save of the season via a pinch-hit game-tying home run on July 7. 

The 27-year-old also had a big go-ahead two-run double to complete a comeback victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of the Mets' Subway Series doubleheader. 

After J.D. Davis was activated following a 2.5 month IL stint, Peraza's value in big situations earned him a roster spot over Billy McKinney, who was ultimately designated for assignment.

New York Mets infielder Jose Peraza hit a huge game-tying home run off Brewers closer Josh Hader
