Mets' Max Scherzer's Hamstring Is 'Not An Issue' Anymore

Max Scherzer appears to be 100% healthy again.

Following his latest outing, where he picked up his second win in as many starts with the Mets this season, Scherzer confirmed that his hamstring "hiccup" is no longer an issue.

"It's not an issue," Scherzer told reporters after the Mets' 9-6 win over the Phillies. "So I feel good."

Although Scherzer didn't have his best stuff in his start against the Phillies, the righty was able to grind through five innings on 96 pitches, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out five batters and walking three.

While Scherzer was forced to make adjustments in his first start of the season to compensate for his injury, he revealed that he had to re-adjust during his second outing of the year since the leg power is now back to normal.

"It wasn't that I was too strong, it was that I actually had my leg underneath me now," Scherzer said of his start on Wednesday. "I felt good out there, so it was like recalibrating everything back to when you felt good. I had kind've gotten rhythm from not pitching throttle-down last start. And now I'll be kind've full go."

Scherzer struggled with his command in the opening inning by walking three Phillies' hitters to load the bases. But the three-time Cy Young Award winner was able to bear down and escape the jam without allowing the run. As Scherzer said, this set the tone for the rest of his start.

Scherzer initially suffered a minor hamstring issue at the end of spring training, which prevented him from starting on Opening Day. But he was able to pitch through the pain in the following game, going six innings, allowing three runs against the Nationals on April 8.

In his first two starts of the regular-season, Scherzer has gone 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA, combining for 11 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, while striking out 13 batters with four walks.

Scherzer helped the Mets pickup a huge victory on Wednesday to take the series from the Phillies and wrap up a 5-2 road trip to kick off the year.

"We’ve done a lot of good things here to start the season. We’ve done good things on the mound, we’re doing good things at the plate," he said. "That’s how you win ball games: playing team baseball.”

