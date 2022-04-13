Skip to main content
Mets' Max Scherzer's Hamstring Is 'Not An Issue' Anymore

Mets' Max Scherzer's Hamstring Is 'Not An Issue' Anymore

Mets starter Max Scherzer revealed after his latest outing that his hamstring hiccup is no longer an issue.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mets starter Max Scherzer revealed after his latest outing that his hamstring hiccup is no longer an issue.

Max Scherzer appears to be 100% healthy again. 

Following his latest outing, where he picked up his second win in as many starts with the Mets this season, Scherzer confirmed that his hamstring "hiccup" is no longer an issue.

"It's not an issue," Scherzer told reporters after the Mets' 9-6 win over the Phillies. "So I feel good."

Although Scherzer didn't have his best stuff in his start against the Phillies, the righty was able to grind through five innings on 96 pitches, allowing one run on five hits, while striking out five batters and walking three.

While Scherzer was forced to make adjustments in his first start of the season to compensate for his injury, he revealed that he had to re-adjust during his second outing of the year since the leg power is now back to normal.  

"It wasn't that I was too strong, it was that I actually had my leg underneath me now," Scherzer said of his start on Wednesday. "I felt good out there, so it was like recalibrating everything back to when you felt good. I had kind've gotten rhythm from not pitching throttle-down last start. And now I'll be kind've full go."

Scherzer struggled with his command in the opening inning by walking three Phillies' hitters to load the bases. But the three-time Cy Young Award winner was able to bear down and escape the jam without allowing the run. As Scherzer said, this set the tone for the rest of his start.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scherzer initially suffered a minor hamstring issue at the end of spring training, which prevented him from starting on Opening Day. But he was able to pitch through the pain in the following game, going six innings, allowing three runs against the Nationals on April 8.

In his first two starts of the regular-season, Scherzer has gone 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA, combining for 11 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, while striking out 13 batters with four walks.

Scherzer helped the Mets pickup a huge victory on Wednesday to take the series from the Phillies and wrap up a 5-2 road trip to kick off the year. 

"We’ve done a lot of good things here to start the season. We’ve done good things on the mound, we’re doing good things at the plate," he said. "That’s how you win ball games: playing team baseball.”

Read More:

Pete Alonso's Five-RBI Day Leads Mets To Series Victory Over Phillies

How Mets' Tylor Megill Got The Nickname 'Big Drip'

- Ex-Met Michael Conforto Not Close To Signing With A Team

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

Mets' Max Scherzer's Hamstring Is 'Not An Issue' Anymore

34 seconds ago

Pete Alonso's Five-RBI Day Leads Mets To Series Victory Over Phillies

1 hour ago

How Mets' Tylor Megill Got The Nickname 'Big Drip'

5 hours ago
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso drove in five runs on Wednesday to lead the Mets to a series victory over the Phillies.
News

Pete Alonso's Five-RBI Day Leads Mets To Series Victory Over Phillies

By Pat Ragazzo1 hour ago
Mets starter Tylor Megill shattered all expectations in his first career Opening Day start, leading his team to a victory over the Nationals to open up the regular-season.
News

How Mets' Tylor Megill Got The Nickname 'Big Drip'

By Pat Ragazzo5 hours ago
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Met Michael Conforto Not Close To Signing With A Team

By Pat RagazzoApr 12, 2022
Mets' Taijuan Walker exits start with shoulder irritation
News

Mets Place Taijuan Walker On IL, Trevor May Diagnosed With Triceps Strain

By Pat RagazzoApr 12, 2022
The Mets' bullpen blew a late-lead for the second straight day as New York dropped their second game in a row.
News

Bullpen Blows Late-Lead For Second Straight Day As Mets Drop Two In A Row

By Pat RagazzoApr 11, 2022
Mets' Taijuan Walker exits start with shoulder irritation
News

Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits Start With Shoulder Injury

By Pat RagazzoApr 11, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park.
News

Carlos Carrasco Shines In Season Debut, Mets Fail To Sweep Nationals After Late Collapse

By Pat RagazzoApr 11, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws to the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park.
News

Why Mets Had Right Blueprint When Assembling 2022 Rotation

By Pat RagazzoApr 10, 2022