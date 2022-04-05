Mets' Max Scherzer Likely To Pitch Game 2 Against Nationals

With Jacob deGrom expected to be on the shelf until at least June 1 with a stress reaction on his right scapula, Max Scherzer will need to step up from co-ace to No. 1 starter for the first few months of the regular-season.

But with Scherzer dealing with what he called a hamstring "hiccup," the right-hander's status is up in the air at the moment.

Luckily, it appears that the Mets have caught a break.

Scherzer tossed a bullpen session on Tuesday morning at Clover Park, and told reporters afterwards that he felt good and will likely pitch on Friday in D.C. The final hurdle he must clear is a fielding test on Thursday in order to receive the green light to make his outing the following day.

This means Scherzer is out of the equation to start on Opening Day. But if all goes well in two days, he will take the hill in Game 2 of the Mets' opening series of the regular-season with the Washington Nationals.

Prior to deGrom's injury, Scherzer was originally scheduled to start Game 2 of the series, which will exclusively air on Apple TV+. Fans can watch this game for free if they download the app.

The Mets have yet to announce a starter for Opening Day, but the options include Tylor Megill, David Peterson, Trevor Williams or a bullpen game. If Scherzer is ready for Game 2, the rest of the Mets' rotation will remain on schedule behind him with an extra day's rest.