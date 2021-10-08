Mets' Michael Conforto Expected To Decline Qualifying Offer

It sounds like Michael Conforto's time as a Met could be coming to an end this winter.

Despite enduring a poor season at the plate, the Mets are still expected to extend Conforto the qualifying offer to re-build his value next season.

However, the belief is Conforto will decline this offer and instead enter the free agent market, as Mike Mayer of MMO reported on Thursday.

The 28-year-old had the worst campaign of his career in 2021, slashing an anemic .232/.344/.384 with a .729 OPS, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs in 125 games.

But the Scott Boras client posted three straight impressive seasons from 2017-19, slugging 88 homers and driving in 205 RBIs during this span. He also had a successful shortened-2020 campaign, slashing .322/.412/.515 with a .927 OPS, nine long balls and 31 RBIs in 54 games.

For Conforto, given his track record, it sounds like he believes he has accomplished enough to test the waters in search of a multi-year contract, before betting on himself for another season with the Mets.

If Conforto does in fact decline the QO, and signs elsewhere, the Mets would receive a draft pick as compensation.

Possible replacements for Conforto are outfielders Nick Castellanos, Starling Marte and Jorge Soler, who will all likely be free agents this offseason.