September 15, 2021
Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Nimmo Nearing A Return From IL

Two much-needed reinforcements are nearing a return to the Mets, as the team continues to fight to stay alive in the playoff race.
The Mets appear to be getting close to receiving two much-needed reinforcements down the stretch in order to help them make a late-push for a postseason berth.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw a live bullpen session to hitters on Wednesday. And according to manager Luis Rojas, Syndergaard threw 15-20 pitches with his velocity sitting just below the mid-90's. 

Syndergaard felt "good" afterwards and the next step will be to throw another live BP in the coming days, before potentially rejoining the big-league club without going back out on a rehab assignment, per Rojas.

Upon his return, Syndergaard will be used as a reliever, but won't throw his slider or curveball, due to the stress these pitches put on his elbow coming off 2020 Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard believes this led to his setback in late-May, so he will instead rely on his two-seam and four-seam fastballs, along with his changeup.

Regardless, his presence will help to stabilize a taxed Mets' bullpen, which ran out of capable arms in their extra innings loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday, due to a number of pitchers being unavailable, or unable to go an additional frame of work.

Nimmo Close

Among the live hitters that Syndergaard faced this afternoon, included center fielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring).

As Rojas said, Nimmo is feeling "really good" and could be activated over the weekend when the Mets wrap up their home stand with a three-game set against the Phillies.

Prior to the Mets' series finale with the Cardinals tonight, Nimmo told reporters that the latest he will be ready to go is Friday.

Nimmo strained his hamstring on September 4 in D.C., but has progressed faster than the Mets initially expected.

"I think this is the fastest that the training staff has experienced, so they were always a little cautious along the way of how well I was doing," said Nimmo. "But then they were like: 'We are not going to hold you back we are just going to make sure that you get back and stay back.' 

"So I get that. That's been their first and foremost concern coming back, but I've been able to pass all the tests, so I think it has surpassed some expectations," he said.

Although Wednesday marks the first day that Nimmo is eligible to come off the IL, he expects to be activated on Friday, following the Mets' off-day tomorrow.

Peraza Activated

The Mets have activated infielder Jose Peraza from the injured list and optioned outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to Triple-A.

Peraza has been on the IL since July 20 with a fractured finger. In 127 at-bats this season, Peraza was slashing .205/.263/.402 with a .664 OPS, six home runs and 19 RBIs. 

He also had a number of clutch hits for the Mets this year, and was batting .292 with runners in scoring position.

