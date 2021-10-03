Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaky In Final Appearance of Season

Noah Syndergaard's second-and-final appearance of the season didn't go as well as his first outing.

Working as an opener against the Atlanta Braves, Syndergaard threw 16-pitches and was touched up for two-runs on three hits in his lone inning at Truist Park.

This was Syndergaard's last outing of the season, before he hits the free agent market for the first time in his career.

He finished the year with a 9.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across two total innings due to his poor performance today. However, Syndergaard struck out two batters in a scoreless inning on Tuesday.

Syndergaard is set to become a free agent this winter, but has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Mets next season.

"I'm fairly confident that we will reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," said Syndergaard after his initial return on Tuesday. "New York has a special place in my heart."

And according to team president Sandy Alderson, the Mets will decide on whether they will extend qualifying offers to Syndergaard and Michael Conforto in the coming weeks.

At this point, it appears that Syndergaard will accept the QO if the Mets offer it, as the right-handed pitcher said he'd be "grateful" if this were to happen.

From 2015-19, Syndergaard emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball for the Mets. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, Syndergaard was knocked out for two full-seasons, prior to returning on September 28, 2021.

Due to his potential as a top of the rotation starter, the Mets would be greatly rewarded if he were to bounce back for them next season. And so would Syndergaard, who is looking to build his value back up next year, before possibly re-entering free agency after 2022.