Mets' Noah Syndergaard Takes Big Step; Carrasco Expected To Start On Friday

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard took a huge step on Tuesday, while Carlos Carrasco is now expected to make his first start of the season on Friday.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Syndergaard threw off the mound at Citi Field, which is significant because he has not thrown off a slope since being shutdown on May 27.

Syndergaard was initially on track to return to the Mets in June, following 2020 Tommy John surgery, but he hit a snag in his second rehab start when his elbow flared up.

The right-hander ceased all throwing for about a month, before he resumed playing catch in the final week of June.

The Mets are expecting to get Syndergaard back by early September, and the hope is, that he can either contribute in their rotation or in the bullpen down the stretch.

As Mets general manager Zack Scott mentioned to reporters on Monday, while they are projecting Syndergaard to return this season, they will continue to operate as if he isn't, by adding more pitching depth.

Carrasco's Mets Debut

Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) is now expected to make his Mets debut on Friday against the Reds, per Luis Rojas.

The Mets were initially eyeing Saturday or Sunday for Carrasco, but instead will have him pitch in place of Rich Hill when the team debuts their black jerseys for the first time since 2012.

Rojas says they felt it was important to keep Carrasco on his normal schedule, and it will allow them to give Hill and Stroman an extra day of rest. The Mets are still discussing which of the latter two will get the ball on Saturday.

Carrasco does not have a set limit for how long he can go in his first outing with the big-league club, but the Mets are shooting for four-to-five innings for the 34-year-old.

Roster Moves

The Mets have once again brought back journeyman pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, who will be making his third start for the team this season on Tuesday night against the Braves.

Eickhoff has a 4.96 ERA in four games (three starts) for the Mets this year. However, his first start proved to be his best when he tossed four shutout innings against the Braves in his Mets debut on June 21.

As a result, the Mets have optioned infielder Travis Blankenhorn and right-handed pitcher Nick Tropeano back to Syracuse, and designated right-hander Roel Ramirez for assignment.

DeGrom

Another day, another minor update on ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, who is on the IL with right forearm tightness.

The right-hander threw his second "light side" of the week, but has not yet ramped up to throwing full tilt. There is currently no word on when deGrom will return, but the Mets expect him back in the near future.