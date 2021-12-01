Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Mets Non-Tender Robert Gsellman, 2 Others To Clear Room For New Free Agents
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Robert Gsellman

    Mets Non-Tender Robert Gsellman, 2 Others To Clear Room For New Free Agents

    The Mets made non-tender decisions on Tuesday night to clear room for their new free agents.
    Author:

    Photo credit: Paul J. Bereswill

    The Mets made non-tender decisions on Tuesday night to clear room for their new free agents.

    It is officially the end of an era.

    The Mets made non-tender decisions on Nov. 30, and right-handed pitcher Robert Gsellman headlined the trio of players that lost their spot on the roster.

    Along with Gsellman, the Mets non-tendered right-hander Stephen Nogosek and outfielder Mark Payton.

    Read More

    Gsellman debuted as a rookie for the Mets down the stretch of the 2016 season and played a significant role in their push to capture the top Wild Card spot in the National League that year.

    During his time in Queens, Gsellman served as a starter and long reliever, but struggled with consistency and injuries at times. 

    The 28-year-old pitched to a 3.77 ERA last season, but only made 17 appearances after his season ended prematurely due to a torn lat muscle. He will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

    By getting rid of Gsellman, Nogosek and Payton, the Mets cleared room to be able to officially add new signings: Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha to their 40-man roster.

    Here are the list of players that the Mets tendered contracts to: INF Pete Alonso, INF Travis Blankenhorn, RHP José Butto, RHP Miguel Castro, INF/OF J.D. Davis, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Yennsy Díaz, INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, LHP Joey Lucchesi, RHP Seth Lugo, INF Ronny Mauricio, C Patrick Mazeika, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, RHP Tylor Megill, C Tomás Nido, OF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Adam Oller, LHP David Peterson, RHP Jake Reed, RHP Sean Reid-Foley, INF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, INF Mark Vientos, RHP Trevor Williams and RHP Jordan Yamamoto.

    Mets relief pitcher Robert Gsellman fires home a pitch
    News

    Mets Non-Tender Robert Gsellman, 2 Others To Clear Room For New Free Agents

    41 seconds ago
    Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) advances to third base against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
    News

    What Losing Javier Báez To Detroit Tigers Means For Mets

    10 hours ago
    Mets interested in Yusei Kikuchi
    News

    Mets Interested In Yusei Kikuchi, Monitoring Gary Sanchez, Matt Boyd

    Nov 29, 2021
    Max Scherzer signs historic deal with Mets
    News

    Mets Agree To Historic Deal With RHP Max Scherzer

    Nov 29, 2021
    Could the Mets acquire Nationals ace Max Scherzer
    News

    Report: Mets In Aggressive Pursuit Of Max Scherzer

    Nov 28, 2021
    Sep 10, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Javier Baez (23) hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citi Field.
    News

    Mets Still In On Javier Báez, 2 AL Teams Pursuing Him

    Nov 28, 2021
    Kevin Gausman
    News

    Report: Mets Are 'In Hard' On Kevin Gausman, Additional Starting Pitching

    Nov 27, 2021
    Starling Marte
    News

    Mets Sign Starling Marte To 4-Year Contract

    Nov 27, 2021