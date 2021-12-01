Mets Non-Tender Robert Gsellman, 2 Others To Clear Room For New Free Agents

It is officially the end of an era.

The Mets made non-tender decisions on Nov. 30, and right-handed pitcher Robert Gsellman headlined the trio of players that lost their spot on the roster.

Along with Gsellman, the Mets non-tendered right-hander Stephen Nogosek and outfielder Mark Payton.

Gsellman debuted as a rookie for the Mets down the stretch of the 2016 season and played a significant role in their push to capture the top Wild Card spot in the National League that year.

During his time in Queens, Gsellman served as a starter and long reliever, but struggled with consistency and injuries at times.

The 28-year-old pitched to a 3.77 ERA last season, but only made 17 appearances after his season ended prematurely due to a torn lat muscle. He will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

By getting rid of Gsellman, Nogosek and Payton, the Mets cleared room to be able to officially add new signings: Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha to their 40-man roster.

Here are the list of players that the Mets tendered contracts to: INF Pete Alonso, INF Travis Blankenhorn, RHP José Butto, RHP Miguel Castro, INF/OF J.D. Davis, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Yennsy Díaz, INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, LHP Joey Lucchesi, RHP Seth Lugo, INF Ronny Mauricio, C Patrick Mazeika, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, RHP Tylor Megill, C Tomás Nido, OF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Adam Oller, LHP David Peterson, RHP Jake Reed, RHP Sean Reid-Foley, INF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, INF Mark Vientos, RHP Trevor Williams and RHP Jordan Yamamoto.