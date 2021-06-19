Mets Notes: deGrom Expects to Make Next Start, Almora Back, Lucchesi to IL and More

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom (right shoulder soreness) expects to make his next start on Monday, Albert Almora Jr. is back from the IL, Joey Lucchesi lands on it.

The New York Mets kicked off their double header with the Nationals on Saturday and took Game 1 behind two home runs and five RBIs from their $341 million shortstop Francisco Lindor, who provided all of the offense in a 5-1 victory.

Left-hander David Peterson allowed only one run and was solid for the second-straight outing, but was unable to make it past 4.2 innings, so he did not qualify for the win. Luckily, the bullpen hung on to snap a two-game slide for the Amazins.’

Prior to Game 2, the Mets activated outfielder Albert Almora Jr. from the Injured List. But unfortunately, this addition ultimately came with a big subtraction, as New York placed left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi on the IL with left elbow inflammation.

This injury is a tough break for the Mets with two more double headers in the next six days, and a shortage of starting pitching. It’s even tougher for Lucchesi, who has turned his season around with a 1.19 ERA in his last five starts.

While losing Lucchesi is a tough blow for the Mets’ rotation, they did receive some promising news regarding their ace. Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session on Saturday, and as long as he feels “OK’ tomorrow, he expects to make his next start on Monday.

Although the Mets must be cautious with deGrom who has exited his last two starts with right flexor tendinitis and then right shoulder soreness, the right-hander believes he suffered his latest injury was sustained after swinging the bat. As manager Luis Rojas hinted at earlier this week, they will likely hold him off from swinging until he is fully healed.

And last but not least, Rojas confirmed Jeff McNeil’s official return date for Monday, June 21 when the Mets return back home to Citi Field to face the Atlanta Braves in a double header.

In five rehab games between High-A Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse, McNeil has gone 6-for-17 (.353) with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Upon his return, Rojas says McNeil will go back to receiving the bulk of the playing time at second base, but will also see time in the outfield, as well.