Mets Notes: Nimmo's Return Delayed, Stroman Placed on Bereavement List, Reid-Foley Recalled

Brandon Nimmo's return to the Mets was pushed back by a few days. Also, Marcus Stroman was placed on the bereavement list, and relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley was recalled to take his spot.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite the initial expectation that outfielder Brandon Nimmo would be activated on Tuesday in Atlanta, the Mets ultimately backtracked on this plan.

Prior to their one-game makeup contest with the Washington Nationals on Monday, manager Luis Rojas announced that  Nimmo will now hang around in Syracuse for a few more days to get some extra at-bats in his rehab games.

Instead of re-joining the Mets tomorrow, Rojas says the hope is that Nimmo will be activated over the weekend for the subway series in the Bronx.

Rojas went onto clarify that Nimmo did not suffer a set back and his finger injury is no longer a concern.

Roster Move

The Mets also made a roster move on Monday. After the loss of his grandmother, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was placed on the bereavement list to be with his family. 

As a result, the Mets recalled relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley. Stroman is still expected to make his next start over the weekend against the Yankees.

