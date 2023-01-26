Mets' Outfielder Starling Marte's Status For Spring Training Not Yet Known

The outfielder, who will miss the World Baseball Classic in March, may or may not be a full participant in Spring Training.

New York Mets' outfielder Starling Marte's status going into Spring Training remains up in the air.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are unsure whether Marte will still be rehabbing or a full participant when Spring Training begins next month.

Additionally, Martino adds that Marte will miss the World Baseball Classic, where was set to participate for the Dominican Republic.

Marte, 34, signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2022 season.

In his first year in Queens, the 11-year veteran played in 118 games and had a .292/.347/.468 triple slash, a 136 wRC+, .355 wOBA and was worth 3.0 fWAR.

Marte missed most of the last month of the season after suffering a fractured finger when he was hit with a pitch on Sept. 4 in Pittsburgh, though he did return for the Mets' wild card series vs. the San Diego Padres. His offseason surgery was obviously unrelated to this injury.

With the Mets' offense looking more or less the same as it did at the conclusion of last season minus a couple minor additions, Marte is again expected to be a major contributor to the team, so it will be worth keeping tabs on how he progresses in his recovery.

Read More:

- 3 Keys to Mets' World Series Title Chances in 2023

- MLB Insider says These 2 Relievers are 'Long Shots' for Mets

- What Mets are Getting in Kodai Senga

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.