MLB Insider says These 2 Relievers are 'Long Shots' for New York Mets

These two veteran relievers are reportedly "long shots" for the Mets.

The Mets appear to be finished making any big splash moves this offseason, but they still need to round out their bullpen.

Two of the best relievers left on the free agent market are Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, both of whom the Mets have shown interest in.

While the addition of Chafin or Britton would seemingly complete the Mets bullpen, SNY insider Andy Martino reported that New York is looking for optionable relievers at this point, calling the possible acquisition of the two veteran relievers a "long shot."

The Mets were interested in Chafin last offseason and tried acquiring him at the trade deadline this past season.

As for Britton, his best season of his career came under manager Buck Showalter in 2016 with the Baltimore Orioles when he posted a record-setting 0.54 ERA as a closer.

Alas, if the Mets were to land one of these two arms, it would take up space in their 'pen for another optionable reliever, which would make it difficult to maneuver the roster for pitching during the season.

Optionable relief pitchers are often cycled back and forth to give the big-league club a fresh arm on days when they're needed. This is all the more reason why the Mets must make sure they have enough of these types of hurlers.

The Mets' bullpen currently features elite closer Edwin Diaz, setup men Adam Ottavino and David Robertson, Brooks Raley and Drew Smith. Beyond these five, Tommy Hunter, Jimmy Yacabonis, John Curtiss, Bryce Montes de Oca, Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham, among others, have options and are on the bubble.

