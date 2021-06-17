Mets Overcome deGrom's Early Exit To Take Series From Cubs

Despite losing Jacob deGrom to right shoulder soreness after just three innings, the Mets showed resilience to clinch the series from the Chicago Cubs with a 6-3 victory.

In what started as another historical night for Mets ace Jacob deGrom, his outing ended in grim fashion, as he exited after just three innings.

deGrom, who was forced out of his last start prematurely with right flexor tendinitis, suffered a new injury in the form of right shoulder soreness that forced him out of his latest start.

After watching the first three innings of the game, you wouldn't think deGrom was dealing with any issues. He set down the first nine batters he faced on the night, while striking out eight of them. The right-hander also struck out seven consecutive batters, two shy of his career-high, and three short of Tom Seaver's franchise record of 10.

But following a perfect third, where he struck out the side, a visibly frustrated deGrom went down into the tunnel with a trainer, and his night was ultimately over.

As for the offense, the Mets drew first blood off Cubs starter Robert Stock in the bottom of the second. Billy McKinney walked to lead off the inning, before Kevin Pillar drove him in with an RBI double to put the Mets up 1-0.

But that's not all, deGrom continued to show that he is not a human being by driving in Pillar with an RBI base-hit of his own. deGrom now has six RBIs and 11 hits this season, and has allowed only four runs on the mound as a pitcher.

Dom Smith added to the Mets' lead in the top of the third with a solo home run (second of the series) to tack on another run.

Long reliever Sean Reid-Foley entered in place of the injured deGrom in the top of the fourth and served up a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo to cut the Mets' lead to 3-1. But that was the only run he allowed across two innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Stock looked to be out of gas. The Mets loaded the bases against him and Francisco Lindor drew a walk to force in the Amazins' fourth run. This brought up Smith, who drove in his second RBI of the game with a fielders choice to put the Mets up 5-1.

Stock's outing was done after four innings. He allowed five runs on four hits, and walked six batters.

Right-hander Cory Abbott came on to pitch the bottom of the fifth for the Cubs and surrendered a solo homer to Pillar, who hit the first Citi Field home run of his Mets career. This was also Pillar's second RBI of the night.

While Aaron Loup, Miguel Castro and Trevor May combined for three scoreless innings, Drew Smith entered in the ninth and allowed a two-run homer.

After allowing a two out single, this forced manager Luis Rojas to go to his closer Edwin Diaz, who luckily was able to hold on to secure the Mets' 6-3 win.

The Mets improved their record to 35-25 and hold a commanding 5.5 game lead in the NL East. But the focus of course, now shifts to the health of deGrom, who the Mets hope can evade a serious injury.