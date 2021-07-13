Mets' Pete Alonso Captures Second-Straight Home Run Derby Crown

Reigning Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso captured his second-straight homer title, while also setting a single-round record with 35 long balls in the opening round.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was crowned king of the Home Run Derby once again.

Alonso, the Reigning Derby champion captured his second-straight long ball title at Coors Field on Monday night.

With Mets bench coach Dave Jauss pitching to him, Alonso set a single-round record with 35 home runs in the opening round of the Home Run Derby.

While most believed the final round would see Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani in it, the AL MVP favorite was eliminated in a swing-off in the first round by Juan Soto.

Facing off against his NL East division rival in Soto, who slugged 15 homers, Alonso knocked him out with time to spare behind 16 big flies in round two.

This setup the final round between Alonso and Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini. Although Mancini smacked 22 homers, Alonso came back to slug 17 of his own.

However, Alonso capitalized during bonus time to walk it off with six more homers to top Mancini 23-22.

Alonso hit a total of 74 homers in the derby to once again earn the crown as Home Run Derby champ.