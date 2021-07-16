Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco Tosses Two Scoreless Innings In First Rehab Start

Sports Illustrated home
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) made his long awaited rehab start on Thursday night.

Carrasco tossed two scoreless innings on 27 pitches (19 strikes), while allowing only one hit and striking out two batters for the Brooklyn Cyclones. His fastball also touched 94 mph in this outing.

“At this point right now, my first game after three months, it feels great," said Carrasco after the game. "I can’t wait to go back and pitch in Citi Field. ... Fastball was good, the breaking ball, everything’s good. But more importantly, my hamstring feels great. I’m able to do everything, before the game I was doing everything that I was supposed to do – running, pitching today, everything feels great and I’m really happy," 

According to Carrasco, he will throw a bullpen session on Saturday, but is unsure on what the plan will be afterwards.

As general manager Zack Scott and manager Luis Rojas both noted, Carrasco could re-join the Mets before he is fully stretched out.

At the moment, it is uncertain whether or not Carrasco will make another rehab start after throwing two innings tonight.

Regardless, he appears to be getting closer to returning to a Mets rotation that is in desperate need of another arm.

