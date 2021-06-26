Mets Place Jonathan Villar On The IL; Travis Blankenhorn Recalled

The Mets placed Jonathan Villar on the IL with a right calf strain and recalled infielder Travis Blankenhorn.

Following Friday's walk off victory against the Phillies in Game 1 of the double header, the Mets placed third baseman Jonathan Villar on the Injured List with a right calf strain, retroactive to June 22.

Villar exited Monday's double header with the issue, but the Mets were hopeful that he'd be able to avoid an IL stint.

However, once Friday rolled around and his condition did not improve, the team opted to make the move to avoid playing anymore contests with a shorthanded bench.

With Villar down, the Mets have recalled the red-hot third baseman Travis Blankenhorn from Triple-A Syracuse to take his spot. Since sending him back to the minors, Blankenhorn has set the world on fire with a .412 average, three home runs and 13 RBIs in seven games.

Although Villar was able to dodge a previous IL stint earlier in the month when dealing with hamstring tightness, the calf injury suffered on the same leg was more than enough for the Mets to make the smart decision to let him rest up.