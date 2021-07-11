Mets Recall Jerad Eickhoff; Option Nick Tropeano To Syracuse

Instead of having Jacob deGrom pitch a few innings as an opener, the Mets have opted to start Aaron Loup, and also recalled Jerad Eickhoff to give them some length in their first half finale with the Pirates.

The Mets made a number of roster moves ahead of their first half finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Instead of having Jacob deGrom throw a few innings as an opener today, the Mets are playing it safe and he will not pitch after throwing a side session this morning.

Initially, the Mets were mulling the possibility of letting deGrom get some work in as a substitute for his regular side session, but after throwing 85 pitches on Wednesday, the ace will not throw in game action again until after the All-Star break.

As a result, left-hander Aaron Loup will make his first start of the season. The Mets also recalled right-hander Jerad Eickhoff to give them length out of the bullpen this afternoon.

Eickhoff re-signed with the team on a minor league deal on July 5.

In order to make room for Eickhoff, the Mets optioned Nick Tropeano to Syracuse, along with Geoff Hartlieb, who served as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader.

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment, as well. Last month, Tarpley announced via Instagram that he needed season-ending surgery.

Davis Update

While the Mets expect to activate J.D. Davis after the All-Star break, manager Luis Rojas indicated that he will not be resuming his role as the everyday third baseman upon his return.

Davis will be splitting time at the hot corner with Jonathan Villar, Luis Guillorme and Jose Peraza, who have all filled in for him amicably over the past two months.

As Rojas went on to note, Davis could also see some time at other positions such as first base, and potentially the outfield, as well.