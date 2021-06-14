Mets Recall RHP Sean Reid-Foley; DFA Jacob Barnes

The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley from Triple A and have designated Jacob Barnes for assignment.

Return of "the stache."

Right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley, and his stylish mustache, have been recalled by the Mets.

Reid-Foley will be activated prior to the Mets' four-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

The Mets were in need of a fresh arm, as their bullpen has been taxed over the course of the last few days. And they ultimately lost Sunday's contest with the Padres due to having a shorthanded 'pen.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Barnes has been designated for assignment in order to make room for Reid-Foley.

With Miguel Castro, Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz all unavailable yesterday, manager Luis Rojas tried to squeeze out two innings from Jeurys Familia, who was unable to hold onto a 2-1 lead.

As a result, Barnes was brought in to face Fernando Tatis Jr. with the bases loaded and two outs and surrendered a grand slam, which busted the game wide open.

In 18.2 innings this season, Barnes posted a 6.27 ERA.

Now, Reid-Foley will get another opportunity with the Mets, following an impressive stint with the big league club earlier this season. In 13.2 innings, the right-hander pitched to a 1.98 ERA with 20 strikeouts.

Reid-Foley has predominantly been utilized as a weapon in long relief. And his call up comes at a perfect time with the struggling David Peterson on the mound tonight, who has failed to pitch past the third inning in each of his last two starts.

If Peterson fails to turn it around this evening, Reid-Foley could be asked to give the Mets a few innings in relief.

The Mets acquired the 25-year-old as part of the Steven Matz trade with the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason. And so far, so good, as Reid-Foley has exceeded expectations with his new club.