Mets Set Date for Edwin Diaz's Return From IL
The trumpets will be blaring at Citi Field this week.
Edwin Diaz, the New York Mets' superstar closer, will officially be activated from the injured list this Thursday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. Diaz additionally threw a bullpen session on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old right-hander landed on the IL on May 29 with a right shoulder impingement, but proceeded to recover quickly. He made a pair of rehab assignments with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on June 6 and June 9, throwing scoreless innings in both.
While Diaz endured a brutal stretch in which he blew three of his last four save opportunities, while posting an 8.68 ERA in the month of May, the Mets' bullpen has certainly suffered without their all-world closer. Using a closer by committee, New York was unable to rely on other options such as Reed Garrett or Jake Diekman, both of whom have struggled greatly in possible save opportunities. Garrett, who got off to a brilliant start to the season, has a 6.19 ERA in his last 15 games and a 12.15 ERA in his last seven appearances.
When healthy, Diaz has proven himself as one of the most dominant closers in the majors, which is best displayed by his incredible 2022 season in which he had a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts.
Despite the closer carousel this season, the Mets have won six of their last nine games and only sit 3.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants, who currently hold the last Wild Card spot in the NL. With Diaz set to return at full strength, New York's bullpen can finally stabilize and lock down victories to help the team return to the playoff picture.