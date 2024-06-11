Inside The Mets

Mets Set Date for Edwin Diaz's Return From IL

One of the Mets' principal players is coming back this week.

Joe Najarian

May 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The trumpets will be blaring at Citi Field this week.

Edwin Diaz, the New York Mets' superstar closer, will officially be activated from the injured list this Thursday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza. Diaz additionally threw a bullpen session on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old right-hander landed on the IL on May 29 with a right shoulder impingement, but proceeded to recover quickly. He made a pair of rehab assignments with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on June 6 and June 9, throwing scoreless innings in both.

While Diaz endured a brutal stretch in which he blew three of his last four save opportunities, while posting an 8.68 ERA in the month of May, the Mets' bullpen has certainly suffered without their all-world closer. Using a closer by committee, New York was unable to rely on other options such as Reed Garrett or Jake Diekman, both of whom have struggled greatly in possible save opportunities. Garrett, who got off to a brilliant start to the season, has a 6.19 ERA in his last 15 games and a 12.15 ERA in his last seven appearances.

When healthy, Diaz has proven himself as one of the most dominant closers in the majors, which is best displayed by his incredible 2022 season in which he had a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts.

Despite the closer carousel this season, the Mets have won six of their last nine games and only sit 3.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants, who currently hold the last Wild Card spot in the NL. With Diaz set to return at full strength, New York's bullpen can finally stabilize and lock down victories to help the team return to the playoff picture.

Published
Joe Najarian

JOE NAJARIAN

Joe Najarian is a Rutgers University graduate from the Class of 2022. After an eight-month stint with Jersey Sporting News (JSN), covering Rutgers Football, Rutgers Basketball, and Rutgers Baseball, Najarian became a contributing writer on Inside the Pinstripes and Inside the Mets. He additionally writes on Giants Country, FanNation’s site for the New York Giants. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeNajarian

Home/News