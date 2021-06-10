Mets Strike Back to Clobber Harvey and the Orioles in Series Finale

The New York Mets put up seven runs against Matt Harvey for the second time this season on their way to a 14-1 route of the Orioles to take the series finale in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Can anyone say deja vu?

After giving up seven runs to his former team the last time they met, Matt Harvey had another rough go of it against his former team once again on Wednesday night.

The Amazins' offense jumped out to a fast start against Harvey, as Pete Alonso went deep for the third time in his last five at bats in the top of the first.

Alonso followed up Tuesday night's two home run performance, by hitting another two-run bomb in the first inning for the second-straight game.

Although the Orioles got one back in the bottom of the first off Taijuan Walker, the Mets busted the game wide open in the third with a five-spot off Harvey.

With two outs and runners on the corners, James McCann and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead to 4-1. But the bats weren't finished there, as Kevin Pillar cranked a three-run shot off Harvey to put the Mets up by six.

Harvey lasted just three innings, allowing seven runs for the second time this season against the Mets, which is good for a 17.75 ERA across two outings.

The former Met pitcher's ERA is now up to 7.41 on the season.

In the top of the fifth, McKinney got in on the homer action as well when he sent a solo blast into the right field seats off reliever Adam Plutko to increase the Mets' lead to 8-1.

In the top of the eighth, Pillar and Mason Williams to keep the home run party going. This was the first time the Mets hit back-to-back homers this season, which came on Pillar's second one of the night, and Williams' first as a Met, which was against his former team, no less.

Wednesday night marked the third time this season, where the Mets hit at least three homers in a game, finishing with six bombs.

In the final inning, the Mets continued their scoring ways, as Alonso stayed hot with an RBI double and McKinney blasted his second homer of the night for a three-run homer to put the Mets up 14-1.

And after allowing 10 runs in a loss to the Orioles in their previous matchup, they bounced back with a route of their own tonight, scoring a season-high 14 runs.

On the other side for the Mets, Walker fared much better than Harvey on the mound. The right-hander went seven innings, which was the deepest he has gone in an outing since returning from the IL on May 29. Walker struck a season-high nine batters and gave up one run on five hits, while retiring 13 in a row before allowing a two-out double in the seventh.

Walker notched his fifth win of the season, lowering his ERA down to 2.07, which is fifth best in the league.

The Mets finished up their nine-game road trip with a winning record at 5-4. They are now 30-24 on the season, and will return to Citi Field to kickoff a seven-game home stand against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.