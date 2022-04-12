Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits Start With Shoulder Injury

The Mets' pitching depth has already been put to the test early on.

The latest starter to go down with an injury was Taijuan Walker, who was forced out of his first outing on the season on Monday due to shoulder irritation, as the Mets announced.

Before exiting his start, Walker was cruising with four strikeouts across two innings. The righty set down all six batters he faced against a high-powered Phillies' offense.

Walker underwent knee surgery in January and was recently experiencing soreness in this area, which cut his final start of spring training short. As a result, Walker's pitch count was set at 60-to-65 pitches on Monday because he was not stretched out enough to go any further. However, a shoulder issue limited him to just 30 pitches tonight.

Left-hander David Peterson, who was added to the active roster when closer Edwin Diaz landed on the bereavement list, replaced Walker and threw four scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief.

Peterson and second-year hurler Tylor Megill were initially projected to serve as depth starters in Triple-A Syracuse to begin the regular-season. But due to injuries to Jacob deGrom, and now Walker, the Mets have been forced to turn to this duo early-on in the 2022 campaign.

